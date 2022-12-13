ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
WJBF.com

Out There Somewhere: Not So Secret Santa

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Santa sale at Catholic Social Services during these tough economic times is the perfect spot for some gift getting, especially for the gang at channel 6. I have made the list and checked it twice. “Brad Means: he is in the anchor chair. This...
WJBF.com

Augusta Training Shop

More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
WJBF.com

Augusta Chorale of Georgia returns to live performances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A long-awaited comeback for The Augusta Chorale of Georgia this week. After more than two years, The Augusta Chorale of Georgia returns to live performances. After a packed-out Christmas concert on Sunday, the chorale performed at the annual Community Luncheon series held at Lucy Craft...
WRDW-TV

Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
wgac.com

Do You Say CSRA? Here Is Some History On The Name

I didn’t grow up in Augusta, but we lived close enough to watch the likes of Charlie Britt and Trooper Terry (Terry Sams). Because we could watch Augusta television stations, I was familiar with the CSRA name, but was always been curious to how the Central Savannah River Area name came to be.
WJBF

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
WJBF.com

AU Nurse Pinning Ceremony

WJBF.com

Augusta wants more oversite on trash service

Missing trash pickup generates a lot of complaints now the city is looking at filling three positions that will make sure the trash haulers are doing the job. Missing trash pickup generates a lot of complaints now the city is looking at filling three positions that will make sure the trash haulers are doing the job.
WJBF.com

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged. The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. GMA Saturday...
WJBF.com

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested

WJBF.com

Santa Theft 12.11.22

WRDW-TV

Deputies seek thief who pilfered $1,000 worth of perfume

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are trying to sniff out a shoplifter with a preference for perfume who’s gotten away with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the woman believed to have taken the perfume from the Ulta beauty supply store in the Mullins Crossing shopping center, 4217 Washington Road.
