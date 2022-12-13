Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Comments / 0