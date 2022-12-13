ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

wakg.com

Update: Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe

The Danville Police Department has located a missing Gretna teen and she has safely been returned to her parents. 17-year-old Jamila Gadsen was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home on Tuesday, Dec 13. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em>...
GRETNA, VA
wakg.com

Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting

An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
SALEM, VA
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WDBJ7.com

Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested. According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons

On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
WSET

Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
LYNCHBURG, VA

