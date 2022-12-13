Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
Update: Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe
The Danville Police Department has located a missing Gretna teen and she has safely been returned to her parents. 17-year-old Jamila Gadsen was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home on Tuesday, Dec 13. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em>...
WXII 12
Suspect wanted for attempting to steal trailer, leading deputies on chase
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on a chase after attempting to steal a trailer Friday, deputies said. Deputies said a man attempted to steal a trailer from a home on Lake Meadows Road. As the suspect was leaving the home with the trailer, it came...
wakg.com
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
WSLS
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
abc45.com
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested. According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously...
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
WSLS
52-year-old man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, firearms from home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they found drugs and firearms inside a home. On Oct. 20, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum.
wfirnews.com
Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons
On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
Comments / 0