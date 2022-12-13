Read full article on original website
Collider
First 'Price We Pay' Trailer Shows Emile Hirsch & Stephen Dorff Trapped in a Farmhouse of Horrors
Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Dad pretends to burn kids’ Christmas gifts, ‘Karens’ fire back: ‘That’s abuse’
Can your Elf on a Shelf do this? A father has gone viral for his cruel and elaborate ploy to scare his children into behaving during the holidays. TikTok user @BennyG7070 posted the video, now with more than 24 million views on the app. “Christmas is coming, and here is a surefire way to ensure your little darlings are behaving proper,” reads the video caption, alongside an image of a room with a fireplace and a gift-wrapped box. The brief clip then depicts what appears to be a neatly wrapped Christmas present being thrown straight into the lit wood stove. “Wrap up some empty...
Did ‘Moonlighting’ Co-Stars Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Date in Real Life?
The chemistry between 'Moonlighting' co-stars, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd has left many wondering for decades if the tension onscreen led to a real relationship offscreen.
Owner gives up ‘sad cat’ named Ellie because cat ‘wanted to cuddle’ with owners
Ellie, a four-year-old black-and-white cat in Virginia, went viral on Twitter for her “sad” life story. “Y’all. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @revengegrill on Dec. 12. “This cat was returned to the shelter because she wanted to cuddle her owners at night.” (See the tweet lower down in this article.) The tweet included an image of Ellie, as well as her information sheet. In the cat’s “voice,” the sheet says, “I was returned because I wanted to sleep with my human at night and I wasn’t allowed to, so I would cry outside the bedroom door.” The tweet was retweeted...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Collider
The Best Animated Movies to Watch This Holiday Season
Without question, the holidays are a time for tradition, and one that shows no signs of going away is enjoying a Christmas movie or television special with friends and family. We all have cherished memories of gathering around the television and basking in the glow of Yule Tide animation. Annually, families everywhere are entertained by time-honored, holiday tales woven by the likes of Rankin/Bass and Charles Schulz. While these flicks are certainly no-brainers that make our list for anyone's feel-good hits during the most wonderful time of the year, there are others that deserve that same attention. Come and adore this compilation of some of our favorites.
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Collider
New 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Trailer Sees a Battle Between Interstellar Invaders & Unlikely Party-Goers [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the brand-new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film Kids Vs. Aliens, which will see a group of kids trying to enjoy a party with their parents out of town forced to face forces from outer space. RLJE Films will release the film in theaters, on-demand, and digital early next year on January 20, 2023.
Houston Chronicle
His movie scripts were rejected for 40 years. Now his Christmas film is about to air.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Ruberry has always watched a lot of football on TV, and he's been known to watch a romantic comedy or two, often with family. He likes the easy, feel-good plots - but he never thought of himself as...
22 Super Cool Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 2022 Movie Sets
Not going to lie, this year has felt so long, I fully forgot that some of these came out in 2022!
Collider
'The Archies' Celebrates Filming Wrap With Behind-the-Scenes Images
Filming has wrapped on the Bollywood adaptation of the Archie Comics, titled The Archies, Netflix announced on Monday. The streamer also shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures of an on-set wrap party. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies features a cast full of newcomers, many of whom are the offspring of Bollywood royalty.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
Candace Cameron Bure: Does her Great American Family movie live up to her best Hallmark movies?
Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark network this year to work on the Great American Family network. Here’s a look at her best Hallmark movies and how ‘A Christmas ... Present’ compares.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Collider
Journey Into Tir Asleen With Super7’s New ‘Willow’ ReAction Figures [Exclusive]
If Disney+’s Willow series has you yearning to venture into Tir Asleen for some magical exploits, but you find yourself without a Nelwyn sorcerer to guide you, Super7 has your fix. The collectibles company has just released a new line of ReAction figures to accompany the series, and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the full set, featuring a handful of beloved characters, both familiar and new, as well as a couple of bad guys to fill out the ranks.
