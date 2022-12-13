Without question, the holidays are a time for tradition, and one that shows no signs of going away is enjoying a Christmas movie or television special with friends and family. We all have cherished memories of gathering around the television and basking in the glow of Yule Tide animation. Annually, families everywhere are entertained by time-honored, holiday tales woven by the likes of Rankin/Bass and Charles Schulz. While these flicks are certainly no-brainers that make our list for anyone's feel-good hits during the most wonderful time of the year, there are others that deserve that same attention. Come and adore this compilation of some of our favorites.

5 HOURS AGO