December’s Class Act: Gulfport’s Dave Huffman
We’re switching gears for this month’s Class Act. After months of highlighting amazing and inspiring middle and elementary school teachers in South Mississippi, it’s time to go to high school, specifically Gulfport High. This time, we’re not taking you to any ordinary classroom, but a construction shop....
American Red Cross asking for blood donations to get through the rest of the year
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Coast during the holiday season to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood through the end of the year. As a thank-you, all who come to give through January 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Wreaths across America events happening in three Coast cities Saturday
Three wreath laying events will be happening tomorrow across the Coast. The first one will be in Moss Point at 10:30 a.m. Wreaths across America will be at Griffin Cemetery as a way to honor and remember veterans. Every veteran’s name will also be read aloud. The next two...
Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public
Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree
Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
Biloxi Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
In the second game of Biloxi’s Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament, Gulfport taking on Oak Grove.
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle
It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
