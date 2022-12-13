ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Related
wxxv25.com

December’s Class Act: Gulfport’s Dave Huffman

We’re switching gears for this month’s Class Act. After months of highlighting amazing and inspiring middle and elementary school teachers in South Mississippi, it’s time to go to high school, specifically Gulfport High. This time, we’re not taking you to any ordinary classroom, but a construction shop....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public

Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Dealing with grief during the holiday season

While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County

On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle

It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
PASCAGOULA, MS

