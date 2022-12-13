Ever since the release of Baldur's Gate in 1998, video game developer BioWare (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect) has earned its fair share of accolades for its intricate gameplay. Yet the studio's secret sauce for success was always in their commitment to characterization, not their fighting mechanics. BioWare specializes in the classic RPG (role-playing games) format that allows the human player to decide between different story outcomes and whether to form deep bonds with a rich tapestry of complex supporting characters. More often than not, forging deep friendships is the only way to survive the final conflict; just ask Mass Effect 2 players. As such, the guarantee for any BioWare property became their elevation of the "found family" trope across anywhere from fifty to a hundred hours of immersive storytelling, and the Netflix spin-off of their award-winning Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Absolution, understood the assignment. Absolution nails the traditional BioWare formula thanks to a group of dynamically entertaining characters and intelligent execution throughout — but in three hours' time, not hundreds.

