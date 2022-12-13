Read full article on original website
‘Amsterdam‘: Read The Screenplay For David O. Russell’s Wild Comic Mystery
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Amsterdam may be named after one place, but it spans the globe and multiple decades. David O. Russell wrote and directed the 20th Century Studios and New Regency comic historical mystery, which opened in October and is now streaming on HBO Max. Russell directed Bale to his Oscar for The Fighter and again in American Hustle. Bale this time plays Dr. Burt Berendson, a doctor who repairs faces damaged by war and other accidents. His partner is lawyer Harold Woodman, Esq....
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
Journey Into Tir Asleen With Super7’s New ‘Willow’ ReAction Figures [Exclusive]
If Disney+’s Willow series has you yearning to venture into Tir Asleen for some magical exploits, but you find yourself without a Nelwyn sorcerer to guide you, Super7 has your fix. The collectibles company has just released a new line of ReAction figures to accompany the series, and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the full set, featuring a handful of beloved characters, both familiar and new, as well as a couple of bad guys to fill out the ranks.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
New 'Fatal Attraction' Series Image Highlights Alex and Dan's Ill-Fated Chemistry
Fans of Fatal Attraction take note, the Paramount original series is coming out soon, and we have the first look at the reinterpretation of the iconic characters. The upcoming series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, and will further lean into the themes of personality disorders and coercive control. The new feature casts Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, and Amanda Peet as Dan’s wife Beth Gallagher, previously played by Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Anne Archer, respectively.
‘God of War’ Series Will Be “True to Source Material" Says Amazon Studios' Vernon Sanders [Exclusive]
Following a strong showing from God of War Ragnarök at the Game Awards 2022, taking home the most overall awards from the yearly showcase, fans of Kratos and Atreus were excited to hear that Prime Video announced a series order for a live-action God of War series. With any type of adaptation, whether it be books, games, or any other medium, it can be exciting to see your favorite franchises in a new way, but there is also the fear that it can stray too heavily from the source material.
New 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Posters Highlight the Beloved Main Characters [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal new art from Season 2 of Carnival Row, Prime Video’s fantasy show about a brewing conflict between humans and fae creatures. Carnival Row will end next year despite having a loyal fanbase, making Season 2 an emotional farewell to its cast of beloved characters. The...
'The Rings of Power': Amazon Studios Head Says Series Is Their "Most-Watched Show Ever"
By now it's safe to say Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken the world by storm. After premiering its eight-episode first season back in September, the series has been watched by more than 100 million people worldwide — including 25 million viewers on its premiere day — with more than 24 billion minutes streamed. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is: the series became Prime Video's biggest premiere ever, breaking all previous records for the streamer and topped Neilsen's streaming chart the weekend of the premiere. The season that kicked off with a bang went out with one too, with the season finale trending in 27 countries for a cumulative 426 hours. And honestly, who can blame us? The first season was something to behold.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Zach Wyatt & Lizzie Annis Talk the Celestial Twins' Magic & Filming Fantasy
In Netflix’s upcoming limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin, fans return to the Continent 1200 years prior to the events of the hit series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Based on the novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski, Blood Origin takes place during a golden era of the elves, long before their civilization falls to ruin, and will tell the tale of the multiverse’s very first prototype Witcher, as well as how the world-altering Conjunction of Spheres came to pass.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
New 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Trailer Sees a Battle Between Interstellar Invaders & Unlikely Party-Goers [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the brand-new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film Kids Vs. Aliens, which will see a group of kids trying to enjoy a party with their parents out of town forced to face forces from outer space. RLJE Films will release the film in theaters, on-demand, and digital early next year on January 20, 2023.
First 'Loki' Season 2 Footage Shows Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Teaming Up Again
Ever since Loki ended up in an alternate timeline where Kang presides over the TVA, in 2021s Loki Season 1, fans have been trying to anticipate where our God of Mischief will land in the vast Marvel multiverse. The eagerness to get a hint at Season 2 finally finds a resolve in the new Disney+ trailer showcasing the streamer’s various offerings for the year 2023, which gives us a passing look at our favorite character.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Got the Memo About What Makes BioWare Games Great
Ever since the release of Baldur's Gate in 1998, video game developer BioWare (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect) has earned its fair share of accolades for its intricate gameplay. Yet the studio's secret sauce for success was always in their commitment to characterization, not their fighting mechanics. BioWare specializes in the classic RPG (role-playing games) format that allows the human player to decide between different story outcomes and whether to form deep bonds with a rich tapestry of complex supporting characters. More often than not, forging deep friendships is the only way to survive the final conflict; just ask Mass Effect 2 players. As such, the guarantee for any BioWare property became their elevation of the "found family" trope across anywhere from fifty to a hundred hours of immersive storytelling, and the Netflix spin-off of their award-winning Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Absolution, understood the assignment. Absolution nails the traditional BioWare formula thanks to a group of dynamically entertaining characters and intelligent execution throughout — but in three hours' time, not hundreds.
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head
It's safe to say The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a resounding success for Prime Video. In addition to being the streamer's top original program in every region, and driving more Prime Video subscribers than any previous program, the series also broke viewership records with 25 million viewers on release day, and 100 million viewers by the finale. Premiering at #1 on Nielsen's streaming chart, and with a finale that trended in 27 countries on Twitter for 426 cumulative hours, it's little wonder audiences are antsy to return to Middle-earth as quickly as possible.
'Jaws': Steven Spielberg Regrets the Film's Impact on Shark Populations
Steven Spielberg has expressed his remorse for the negative impact Jaws had on the shark population, in which thousands of fishermen set out to catch sharks as trophies. This comes after the late Jaws author, Peter Benchley, on whose novel the film was based, expressed his regret in writing the novel.
Tom Cruise Defies Gravity to Thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' Fans for Their Support
It was an incredible year to go to the movies in 2022. After the last few years of general audiences wondering if the theatrical model would survive thanks to the pandemic, 2022 reminded movie fans that theaters are here to stay. There were so many great box office successes this year, but none as celebrated as Top Gun: Maverick. The second film to hit the billion-dollar mark in the pandemic era (after Spider-Man: No Way Home) proved once again that nothing beats the theatrical experience. That has a lot to do with the hard work of its star Tom Cruise who reprised his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the film. Now to end the year off with a bang, Cruise thanked Top Gun fans the only way he knows how — with a breathtaking-stunt hundreds of feet in the air.
New 'Infinity Pool' Poster Teases Mia Goth's Intoxicating Influence
Let it sink in: a new poster has just been released for the new Brandon Cronenberg film Infinity Pool. The poster shows newly crowned scream queen Mia Goth pulling Alexander Skarsgård into the depths, and this new look into the film follows the release of its first trailer last week.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Featurette Teases the “Biggest Stunt in Cinema History”
What happens when Tom Cruise jumps off a cliff in Norway. No, that's not a setup for a joke, it's one of the notoriously dedicated action star's most dangerous stunts in the long-awaited upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Paramount Pictures has just released a new behind-the-scenes featurette taking a look at the making of one of Cruise's most daring stunts to date. The new stunt was created for the long-awaited film, which is set to be released to theaters on July 14, 2023.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
