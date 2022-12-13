Read full article on original website
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Subaru (9778.T) on Tuesday said it was recalling 271,000 2019 through 2022 model year Ascent sport utility vehicles due to increased fire risk and urged owners to park their vehicles outside until repairs are completed.
