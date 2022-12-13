Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
WCAX
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
The region Friday was hit with the first significant snowfall of the season, bringing heavy, wet snow that caused a few thousand power outages and made for slippery driving. Shoppers brave the elements as stores gear up for busy week. Updated: 5 hours ago. The timing of Friday’s storm was...
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region
While the state’s largest utility said it had already restored power to thousands of customers, more than 51,000 remained without electricity, with further outages possible. Read the story on VTDigger here: Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region.
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
WCAX
Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season
WCAX
Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow
In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
WCAX
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of delays, Burlington’s low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End is set to open next month. The pods located in a parking lot off Elmwood Avenue have been ready to be used for a couple of months but the common buildings were delayed due to supply chain issues.
WCAX
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WCAX
VGS offers safety tips for a snowstorm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas System has some safety tips ahead of Friday’s snowstorm. They say to use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your assembly and vents. Test your smoke alarms and make sure there is one on every level of the home in...
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support
Our wildlife can’t wait. For wood turtles and hundreds of other at-risk species like Canada lynx and the Eastern meadowlarks, it would be a shame if this bill died inches from the end zone. Read the story on VTDigger here: Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support.
nbcboston.com
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
Test Confirms Vermont Cellphone Coverage Remains 'Lacking'
If cellphone service where you live is so spotty that you leave your phone at home when you're out and about, you’re not alone. A new interactive map of Vermont’s cellphone coverage shows that in several towns, including Calais, Woodbury, Corinth and Ripton, service is poor to nonexistent.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
WCAX
Inflation spurring shoppers to spread out purchases
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holiday shopping season got a little bit longer this year, Vermont spending stayed consistent with years past. The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association says Black Friday deals this year weren’t just reserved for the Friday after Thanksgiving, with some starting as early as October. They say according to national polls, around 65% of shoppers started earlier in order to spread out their spending.
WCAX
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
WCAX
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
