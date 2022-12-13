ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Updated: 4 hours ago. The region Friday was hit with the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Shoppers brave the elements as stores gear up for busy week.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of delays, Burlington’s low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End is set to open next month. The pods located in a parking lot off Elmwood Avenue have been ready to be used for a couple of months but the common buildings were delayed due to supply chain issues.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VGS offers safety tips for a snowstorm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas System has some safety tips ahead of Friday’s snowstorm. They say to use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your assembly and vents. Test your smoke alarms and make sure there is one on every level of the home in...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
nbcboston.com

New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Inflation spurring shoppers to spread out purchases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holiday shopping season got a little bit longer this year, Vermont spending stayed consistent with years past. The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association says Black Friday deals this year weren’t just reserved for the Friday after Thanksgiving, with some starting as early as October. They say according to national polls, around 65% of shoppers started earlier in order to spread out their spending.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy