cbs17
One day left: Hundreds of children in Angel Tree Program waiting to be adopted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to help out a household in need this holiday season, there’s still time — but not much. Friday is the final day to adopt an angel as part of The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program, of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.
cbs17
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
Coat drive and giveaway in Durham
The first day of winter is next week, and there's a way you can help make sure those in need will be prepared with a nice warm coat.
cbs17
Scratch-off at Walmart leads to $100,000 early Christmas gift for Holly Springs nurse
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself. Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as...
cbs17
Clayton woman brightens community with Christmas lights, toy drive
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to the holidays, Joanna Davis has one thing on her mind- to make others smile. “It feels good when you can make somebody else happy,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling.”. The Clayton mother said she moved into her...
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
cbs17
Governor Cooper, First Lady shop local in support of Moore County businesses after power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Small businesses in Moore County are still feeling the pain after the gunfire attacks on two Duke Energy substations on December 3. Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper spent Thursday shopping at small businesses impacted by the power outage that spanned all of Moore County.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
cbs17
Dec. 16 is the most dangerous travel day of the year, according to insurance company
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to a recent report from Nationwide Insurance, December 16 is the most dangerous day to travel on the road — and that’s coming from a predictive analysis from the company. Friday, CBS 17 spoke with associate vice president of Nationwide telematics, Kelly...
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
cbs17
14 Durham school buses to be out of service or delayed Friday, district says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of students on certain bus routes throughout Durham County are being asked to arrange alternate transportation for Friday. According to a Durham Public Schools statement, the routes will be impacted due to an “unanticipated driver shortage.”. The buses expected to be delayed or...
cbs17
Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy has not yet decided how it will handle the costs connected to the recent attack on the Moore County power grid. On Dec. 3, two substations failed in Moore County, plunging tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers into darkness for four days. Investigators later revealed that the substations were damaged by gunfire and the case was under investigation as a “criminal occurrence.”
cbs17
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday. Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning. The outage...
Breakfast tacos arrive on the streets of Durham
North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco. Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.
