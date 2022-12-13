ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy has not yet decided how it will handle the costs connected to the recent attack on the Moore County power grid. On Dec. 3, two substations failed in Moore County, plunging tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers into darkness for four days. Investigators later revealed that the substations were damaged by gunfire and the case was under investigation as a “criminal occurrence.”
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Axios

Breakfast tacos arrive on the streets of Durham

North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco. Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.
DURHAM, NC

