Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
Collider
Ranking All 9 James Cameron Directed Films, According to Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes
In a career spanning over 40 years, Visionary Director James Cameron has delivered some of the most memorable moments in cinema history. Continuously being able to prove his critics wrong, the maverick director keeps giving audiences a reason to head to the theater, promising to see something emotionally poignant and visually stunning.
Collider
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Storyboard Shows an Alternate Lineup of the Illuminati
The Illuminati in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different lineup of members. Artist Soren Bendt has shared on his website a storyboard showing a slightly different group from director Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Just like in the film, the Earth-838 Illuminati...
Collider
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
Collider
Jake and Neytiri’s Relationship Works Because She’s Really the Boss
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers. In James Cameron's Avatar, it’s clear from the final battle when Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) slays Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) that she holds all the power in her relationship with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). There are many reasons...
Collider
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Collider
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
Collider
'A Muppet Family Christmas' Is the Best Holiday Special and a Celebration of All Things Jim Henson
When it comes to the holidays, there's no shortage of Muppet-starring options. Over the decades, there have been around a dozen different Muppets specials and movies, including the best adaptation of a Charles Dickens classic with The Muppet Christmas Carol, the beloved favorite Emmet Otter’s Jug-Bang Christmas, and even two different specials features John Denver. These are well and good, and among some of the best holiday specials one can watch during the season. But one Muppet special rises above the rest, a Multiverse of Madness if you will of Muppet proportions. I’m talking about A Muppet Family Christmas.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Teases "Pop-Art" Dracula Role in 'Renfield'
With 2023 just around the corner, it won't be too long before fans get to witness Nicolas Cage sink his teeth into the role of Dracula with the release of Universal's upcoming horror-comedy Renfield in April. With the film only a few months away, the actor recently offered more insight into his role as the iconic vampire in an exclusive with Empire Magazine, which teases a fun and colorful take on the character.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Muppet Christmas Carol': Where to Stream the Remastered Cut
On December 11th, the festive favorite The Muppet Christmas Carol celebrated its 30th birthday. The Muppet Christmas Carol was the first of the Muppet movies to be made without Muppet creator Jim Henson, who had passed away two years earlier at the age of 52 from pneumonia. Instead, the movie was directed by Henson's son and the current chair of the Jim Henson Company Brian Henson. The movie was also the first time Kermit the Frog had been voiced by anyone but Jim Henson, as Henson Company veteran Steve Whitmire stepped up to the plate to voice the beloved amphibian.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke Reveals Her Hardest Scene to Film
HBO’s House of the Dragon, upon its release, has proven to be a brilliant show. Besides having a detailed and enthralling storyline, the show boasts a brilliant cast that has brought its story to life. A hallmark of the show’s first season was its time jumps, which on occasion, necessitated the need to change the actors who played characters who were being aged up. After a ten-year time jump, the longest leap forward in the show, Olivia Cooke replaced Emma Carey as Queen Alicent in the episode titled, The Princess and The Queen.
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Image Teases Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv's Relationship
2023 appears to be another great year for the horror genre, both on the big and small screens. Leading the charge on TV is HBO’s The Last of Us. The zombie series based on the popular critically-acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name premieres on HBO January 15. Because of that, the marketing for the highly anticipated series has kicked into high gear. Now the latest image gives fans a new look at Ellie and Tess.
Collider
New 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Posters Highlight the Beloved Main Characters [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal new art from Season 2 of Carnival Row, Prime Video’s fantasy show about a brewing conflict between humans and fae creatures. Carnival Row will end next year despite having a loyal fanbase, making Season 2 an emotional farewell to its cast of beloved characters. The...
Collider
‘God of War’ Series Will Be “True to Source Material" Says Amazon Studios' Vernon Sanders [Exclusive]
Following a strong showing from God of War Ragnarök at the Game Awards 2022, taking home the most overall awards from the yearly showcase, fans of Kratos and Atreus were excited to hear that Prime Video announced a series order for a live-action God of War series. With any type of adaptation, whether it be books, games, or any other medium, it can be exciting to see your favorite franchises in a new way, but there is also the fear that it can stray too heavily from the source material.
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
Collider
First 'Ahsoka' Footage Teases the Jedi’s New Adventures
Today, Disney+ released a video teasing the highly anticipated content that the Mickey Mouse streaming platform has in store fore us in 2023. Since the clip is short, we only got glimpses of the upcoming titles including Loki, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Mandalorian. However, one blink-and-you’ll-miss frame stood out among the others: A shot from Ahsoka, a highly anticipated series from the Star Wars universe that still doesn’t have a specific release window announced.
Collider
'Firefly Lane' and Other Emotional Book-to-Screen Adaptations
As of late, book-to-screen adaptations have been all the rage among streaming giants like Netflix, HBOMax, and Amazon Prime. Many popular books, especially in the contemporary realm, aim to become big motion pictures or series. Most recently, the second season of Netflix’s Firefly Lane was released. The series is...
