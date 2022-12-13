We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.

