James Cameron has kept the characters of Avatar alive for 13 years to prepare them for a return in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the epic 2009 science fiction film is returning after quite a long wait. Avatar: The Way of Water will pick up more than a decade after the events of the first film. While the latest addition to the Avatar franchise will introduce a new host of characters in the world of Pandora, some of the original ones are definitely making a return. Given that Cameron almost took what feels like a lifetime to come up with the much-awaited sequel, it's fair that one must revisit the characters who traversed the wilds of Pandora in the first film. So, to prepare you for your return to Pandora, here's where we left the main characters of the first film.

2 DAYS AGO