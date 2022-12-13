Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Doesn’t Need Humans
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers. 2009’s Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time and carved its place in cinema history. However, not every aspect of Pandora aged as well as James Cameron intended. Yes, the first movie is still beautiful to look at, especially after Avatar's 4K re-release. The story does not do justice to Cameron’s magnificent universe. Part of the reason the story doesn’t work too well is that the focus lies on humans, petty and miserable creatures that get in the way of us enjoying Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water drastically reduces the runtime dedicated to humans, showing that Cameron learned from his past mistakes. Still, future sequels could do better if they invested more time in the alien moon and its inhabitants.
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Collider
Zoe Saldaña in the 'Avatar' Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterMotion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis’ performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson’s King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis’ disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Well, that was fast. Avatar: The Way of Water hasn’t even officially premiered, but the overwhelmingly positive reception that the new James Cameron movie received from critics that got to see it in early screenings have already got the title to the “certified fresh” status of Rotten Tomatoes. The seal is given when the majority of critics send in positive reviews, and so far over a hundred reviews have been sent in. Most of them are positive. The sequel currently sits at an 83% approval rate, which already represents universal acclaim – but that number can increase as more reviews start coming in.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Opening Weekend Tracking at Over Half A Billion
After over a decade away, the Avatar franchise is finally headed back to the big screen this coming weekend — and it looks like it might have a pretty monumental impact. According to the newest box office projections, Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to gross $525 million in its opening weekend. These projections hypothetically include $175 million domestic, and $350 million overseas. This would be monumentally beyond the first film's domestic opening weekend performance of only $77 million in 2009.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Gladiator II’ to Enter Production in May 2023, Partial Cast Revealed
It looks like the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 historical epic, Gladiator, will finally enter production. The update regarding the film was provided by Moroccan news outlet Le360 and Patreon creator Daniel RPK, and included details regarding who’ll make up the cast. Director Ridley Scott confirmed just over a...
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Sets SteelBook, Blu-ray Release Date
The highly popular Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is heading to a new frontier. The first season is going from the realm of the streaming service to home entertainment systems with the announcement of a DVD and Blu-ray release on March 21, 2023, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Along with the new releases, it was also confirmed that there will be a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition also releasing on the same day.
Collider
Previously on 'Avatar': Where We Last Left Our Characters
James Cameron has kept the characters of Avatar alive for 13 years to prepare them for a return in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the epic 2009 science fiction film is returning after quite a long wait. Avatar: The Way of Water will pick up more than a decade after the events of the first film. While the latest addition to the Avatar franchise will introduce a new host of characters in the world of Pandora, some of the original ones are definitely making a return. Given that Cameron almost took what feels like a lifetime to come up with the much-awaited sequel, it's fair that one must revisit the characters who traversed the wilds of Pandora in the first film. So, to prepare you for your return to Pandora, here's where we left the main characters of the first film.
Collider
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
Collider
'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return
The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb
The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies. Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed...
Collider
'Shantaram' Cancelled After One Season at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ drama Shantaram has been cancelled by the streamer after one season, according to a recent report by Deadline. The drama, starring and produced by Charlie Hunnam, will conclude with tonight’s Season 1 finale. The series was unable to gain the popularity of Apple TV’s other hit series....
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date confirmed by Sony
PlayStation has officially confirmed when we can expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PlayStation 5, and it's way sooner than we might have expected. The Spider-Man sequel, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to fight Venom, was first announced back in September 2021. We haven't seen much of the game aside from a brief reveal trailer, but given the impending release window I'm guessing we can expect that to change very soon.
Collider
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
3 reasons to buy an OLED TV right now
OLED TVs have to be seen to be believed – and there are very good reasons to treat yourself to one this month
Comments / 0