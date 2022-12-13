Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?
Find out what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, said following reports about why they split.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Who Is Olivier Giroud’s Wife? The Couple Once Endured a Public Cheating Scandal
During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fans have been slowly beginning to appreciate soccer player Olivier Giroud’s contributions. The French athlete is over a decade into his career and showed how dedicated he is to his sport at the high-stakes event. Article continues below advertisement. When the World...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
How to Watch France Vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Past history and appearances for Lionel Messi, Argentina
After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup and dominating Croatia in the semifinals, Argentina is on to the final of the 2022 World Cup. That means one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. To get ready for the final on Sunday, December 18th, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
World Cup final and third-place predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v France and Croatia v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France are not the only ones going for back-to-back triumphs on Sunday - if Les Bleus...
