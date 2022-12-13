ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala

Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on I-75 in Marion County

A pickup truck that was hauling approximately 6,000 pounds of onions caught on fire in Marion County on Saturday evening. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1 and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a freight vehicle fire that was reported on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Morning Sunrise Over Cherrywood Estates In Ocala

Check out this beautiful morning sunrise over Cherrywood Estates in Ocala. Thanks to Randy Flowers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

19-year-old Dunnellon man dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County

A 19-year-old man from Dunnellon died on Sunday night after his sedan was struck by a pickup truck in Marion County. On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on NW 80th Avenue, near the intersection of U.S. 27 Alt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Water-themed exhibit opens at Discovery Center

The Discovery Center’s new water-themed exhibit, “H20 Go!,” is now open to the public. The latest exhibit will take guests on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere, according to the Discovery Center. Visitors will learn all about this tiny molecule and why it so important.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury

A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

William Fred McAteer III

William Fred McAteer III completed his life’s journey on December 12, 2022, after a short illness. Fred was born to William Fred McAteer Jr. and Arietta Pauline (Davis) McAteer in Ocala, Florida. The McAteer family first settled in Marion County in 1852 and Fred’s grandfather owned the Ocala Wagon...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Micaela Joy Capobianco

Our sweet angel, Micaela Joy Capobianco, 17, of Ocala Fl, left this earth and went to a better place on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. Micaela was born February 1st, 2005 in Oconto Falls, WI. She grew up in Lansdale, PA and Ocala, FL. Micaela is survived by her mother, Melissa...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Laura Mae Moore

February 1, 1928 – December 15, 2022 (age 94) On February 1st, 1928, Ruben and Katie Mosby welcomed the last of their seven daughters into the world and named her Laura Mae. As a young girl she flourished, and she received her formal education in the Marion County School System.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two people hospitalized after road rage shooting in Ocala

Two people were hospitalized on Monday morning after being involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department, the road rage incident occurred on State Road 40 and involved two men. During the confrontation, one of the men was hit in the head and the other was shot.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists

The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edward Lloyd Nutter

Edward Lloyd Nutter, 74, of Ocala, Florida/Nashville, Tenn. passed away December 13, 2022, at The Belleview Adventist Hospital. Edward was born in Milo, Maine, a son of the late Paul and Ada Nutter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army service for over 16 years during the Vietnam war. He was proud of his time in the military and was a lifelong member of the Belleview VFW Post 8083 and the Belleview American Legion/ Tennessee Legion post 0088. As most of his life was spent in Tennessee. He made a huge impact in multiple places. He was a lifetime member of the Nashville Amateur radio club and multiple term president, N1NUT, was his call sign. He was a proud representative of the Local CWA 3808 in Tennessee. Most of all he was a loving Father and grandfather.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon indicted for possession of ammo, faces up to 10 years in prison

A 34-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after he was indicted this week on charges of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. On Friday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the return of an indictment charging Mario Jerard Delancy with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. If convicted, Delancy faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
OCALA, FL

