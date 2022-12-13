Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor

Julian B. Hart

ASBURY PARK – A Monmouth County man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a juvenile over the course of several years, officials said.

On December 7, 38-year-old Julian B. Hart of Asbury Park was found guilty of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, second-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for the Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

The charges are in connection with a report made by the victim in the summer of 2021. According to authorities, Hart repeatedly sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of 12, on multiple occasions between September 27, 2014 through December 16, 2015.

In August of 2021, Hart was arrested and charged. He was later indicted on October 22, 2021. In addition, police discovered that Hart was already on Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life when these acts occurred.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 28, 2023, at which time Hart faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Hart will be subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Anyone who may have information about Hart can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Pahopin at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective James R. Crawford at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.