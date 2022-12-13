ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Argentina 3-0 Croatia: World Cup semi-final player ratings

By Jacob Steinberg at the Lusail Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufPlM_0jhPFa4v00
Lionel Messi soaks up the acclaim of the Argentina fans after a dazzling performance against Croatia.

Argentina (4-4-2) Emiliano Martínez (GK) Rarely extended but got down smartly to push away a deflected cross. Collected a lot of overhit deliveries. 7/10

Nahuel Molina (RB) Offered an outlet in attack and made a decoy run to create space for Álvarez’s goal. Solid defending too. 7

Cristian Romero (CB) Strong in the tackle and never short of commitment. His tenacity ensured that Croatia could not create anything of note. 8

Nicolás Otamendi (CB) Struggled towards the end of his time at Manchester City but a reliable performer here. Having a fine tournament. 7

Nicolás Tagliafico (LB) The left-back kept Croatia’s right side quiet. He was quick to the ball and constantly looked to make overlapping runs. 7

Rodrigo De Paul (RM) Charged forward to confuse Croatia as Álvarez closed in on goal for their second. Not exciting but disciplined without the ball and worked hard. 7

Leandro Paredes (CM) Found it difficult to live with Croatia’s midfield at first but upped the intensity and began to turn the tide. 7

Enzo Fernández (CM) Has forced his way into the starting line-up and his pass led to the penalty that gave Argentina the lead. 7

Alexis Mac Allister (LM) Some loose touches early on hinted at nerves. But he grew into the game and went close with a header. 6

Lionel Messi (CF) Mooched around. Blasted home a penalty. Rolled back the years with a ridiculous dribble for Argentina’s third. Still the best. 9

Julián Álvarez (CF) Won the penalty, ran the length of the pitch to double the lead and finished nicely for 3-0. A livewire. 8

Substitutes: Lisandro Martínez His introduction led to Argentina switching to a back five, 6; Exequiel Palacios Given a brief runout when the game was over as a contest, 6; Paulo Dybala Handed his first minutes of the tournament, 6; Juan Foyth, 6; Ángel Correa, 6.

Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic (GK) Brought Álvarez down for the penalty. Unable to do anything about the goals but made some sharp saves. 6

Josip Juranovic (RB) Looked vulnerable. Shaky positionally and was guilty of a weak attempt to stop Álvarez’s ersatz Diego Maradona ’86 tribute. 4

Dejan Lovren (CB) The former Liverpool defender lost track of Álvarez when the striker won the penalty. Should have read the danger. 5

Josko Gvardiol (CB) The RB Leipzig defender is in demand but Messi tormented him. Beaten by the little genius before Álvarez’s second goal. 5

Borna Sosa (LB) Produced disappointing deliveries from some promising positions. Uncomfortable when Messi moved over to his side. Replaced at half-time. 5

Marcelo Brozovic (CM) Poor on the second goal. Slow to the loose ball and left his defence exposed when Messi found Álvarez. 5

Luka Modric (CM) Dominated midfield at first, producing one delightful nutmeg. But he lost the ball when Argentina broke for the penalty. 6

Mateo Kovacic (CM) His driving runs had Argentina worried at 0-0. Unfortunately he lacks ideas when he reaches the final third. 6

Mario Pasalic (RW) Failed to assert himself against Tagliafico, who won their duel. He could not complain about being taken off during the interval. 4

Andrej Kramaric (CF) Croatia had nothing up front. Kramaric tried hard but he could not break free of Otamendi and Romero. 5

Ivan Perisic (LW) Seems to be slowing down. Offered no end product. But annoyed not to win a corner just before Argentina scored. 5

Substitutes: Bruno Petkovic Could not repeat his heroics from the Brazil game, 5; Mislav Orsic Replaced Perisic but was unable to make an impact, 6; Nikola Vlasic Invisible after coming on for Pasalic, 6; Lovro Majer Replaced Modric during the dying stages, 6. Marko Livaja On for Kramaric in the 72nd minute, 6

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Argentina v France will provide subplots aplenty

Lisandro Martínez v Raphaël Varane, Leandro Paredes v Adrien Rabiot, Cristian Romero v Hugo Lloris and Nahuel Molina v Antoine Griezmann. These are subplots we can look forward to when Argentina face France in the final on Sunday. While everyone is thinking about Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappé, there are plenty of clubmates preparing to do battle for the right to be champions of the planet, the entire planet.
The Jewish Press

Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France

Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
Reuters

Soccer-France stand firm to overpower gallant Morocco

AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy