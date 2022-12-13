Read full article on original website
Deonna Purrazzo On Cody Deaner Stabbing Eric Young: IMPACT Does A Great Job Of Writing People Off
Deonna Purrazzo praises the way IMPACT Wrestling wrote Eric Young out of the show. Young worked for TNA/IMPACT from 2004-2016 before he signed with WWE and spent a few years with the company. Following his release in 3030, he returned to IMPACT, and he had been a featured member of the roster until Cody Deaner seemingly stabbed him on the December 1 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. PWInsider subsequently reported that Young is set to return to WWE.
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me
Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames
WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17): Scarlett Wrestles; AJ Styles vs GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 17 from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17) Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and...
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Preliminary Viewership On 12/16/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. As first reported by Spoiler TV on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 16 drew 2,056,000 viewers in preliminary viewership. This number is down from the 2,098,000 viewers that last week's episode drew. Friday's...
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot
The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline
One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary
Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
AEW Fight Forever To Be Single Release With Updates
AEW Fight Forever doesn't necessarily have a release date at this moment, but we have learned about some plans for the game in the future. Evil Uno has worked closely with the game, and spoke with Fightful at Wrestlecade about what he could reveal. While it's been rumored and speculated in the past, Uno said that he is of the belief that the AEW Fight Forever game will be a single release that will constantly evolve over time. This is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require the purchase of a new game for each edition. He even said that the "Fight Forever" name plays into that.
Producers, Backstage News, More From WWE Raw December 5 and Smackdown December 9
WWE Raw producers for December 5. - Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Keivn Owens: Jason Jordan. - Women's Contender Tournament: Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. - US Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory: Adam Pearce. - OC vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin: Abyss. - Akira Tozawa...
Viewership Info For Young Rock, Undertaker Meets Tony Hawk, SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 17, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.469 million viewers on 12/16 and a 0.2 rating. - In a meeting of legends that only social media can bring to the world, Tony Hawk recently took a picture with The Undertaker.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups
There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Uncle Howdy appears, Action Andretti has his moment, Sasha's worth | Grapsody 12/17/22
Mercedes Watch 2022 Continues. Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 17th, 2022.
Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
Real1 (Enzo Amore) On MJF's Mic Skills: Don't Compare Apples To Oranges, I'd Brutalize Him
Real1 doesn't want to hear comparisons to MJF. Real1 (Enzo Amore in WWE) was known for his gift of gab, garnering reactions from the WWE audience whether he was a babyface alongside Big Cass (Big Bill in AEW) or running down the 205 Live roster. MJF is considered by many fans to be one of, if not the, best on the microphone in 2022 as he's not afraid to dig at any part of his opponent or their history.
Dolph Ziggler: My Goal Is To Have The Business Be Better Because I Was Involved
Dolph Ziggler wants to leave the business better than when he entered. Ziggler has been in for nearly two decades and has accomplished nearly all there is to accomplish in the company. Ziggler has been on and off television throughout 2022, but has won the NXT Championship and feuded with Austin Theory when he has been on television.
Jake Roberts Talks His Current Standing In AEW, Says The Company Will Start Visiting Hospitals Soon
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talks his current status in AEW. Since signing with the company back in 2020, Jake Roberts has been on and off of AEW programming on numerous occasions, mostly due to health complications. Furthermore, Lance Archer, who Roberts manages, has also been absent from AEW for portions of the year due to working frequent dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
