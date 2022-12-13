ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Preliminary Viewership On 12/16/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. As first reported by Spoiler TV on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 16 drew 2,056,000 viewers in preliminary viewership. This number is down from the 2,098,000 viewers that last week's episode drew. Friday's...
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups

There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company

David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?

Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Viewership Information For Episodes 11 And 12 Of WOW In Syndication

Viewership information has been revealed for the eleventh and twelfth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the eleventh episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 27 was watched by 242,000 viewers in syndication, up from 218,000 viewers on November 20. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Up from 0.04 the previous week.
STARDOM Results (12/17/22): God's Eye vs. Donna del Mondo

STARS (Hanan, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death, Saki Kashima & Rina) Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natusko Tora) def. Queen's Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM &...
Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release

Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
LA Knight Explains 'Unique Challenge' In Working With Bray Wyatt

After returning to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt entered into a program with LA Knight. Wyatt headbutted Knight in a backstage segment on the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown and the two men have been involved in multiple segments over the past month. Things have gotten a...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'

Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
