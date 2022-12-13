Read full article on original website
KMOV
St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief. On Wednesday, city officials announced current Wilmington Police Department chief Robert Tracy will become St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s chief starting in January. On Thursday, city officials held a...
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
KMOV
Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
KMOV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500 miles from...
Jury sides with police in civil suit against protester for 2017 arrest
A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
FOX2now.com
Can religious displays on public property be restricted?
It’s a time of the year when you can see religious symbols on display. Can religious displays on public property be restricted?. It’s a time of the year when you can see religious symbols on display. Possible concrete issues in Collinsville, Ill. overpass. Collinsville police are on the...
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
KMOV
‘There was a gun to my face:’ Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three months since Lamiaa Botanicals opened in the Shaw neighborhood, and, until now, a place that’s felt safe and welcoming for owner Alaa Jorani to cultivate her passion. “I opened a business here because of that reason,” said Jorani. “All of...
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town
Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
stlpublicradio.org
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
KMOV
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
KMOV
Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce. Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.
KMOV
St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation unveils firefighter memorial statue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A nonprofit organization unveiled a memorial honoring its fallen firefighters on Thursday. The statue project will go in front of the department’s headquarters. The names of the firefighters who lost their lives from the line of duty or cancers will be inscribed on the base of the monument.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Ocean Springs Veterinarian Identified As Shooter Who Killed Two Bay St. Louis Police Officers
WLOX reports that the shooter has been identified who took the life of two Bay St. Louis police officers. 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Office Branden Estorffe. The two police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson. She was parked...
KMOV
Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
