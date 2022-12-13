Stephen Herron Jr. (Photo: Albert Thomas/The Bootleg, Getty)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11504326" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43&channel=college-football&key=11504326&pcid=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43"></div><p></p><p>One of the elite prospects from the Louisville area in recent years is coming home. Edge target <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Stephen-Herron-Jr-94130" target="_blank">Stephen Herron Jr</a></b>., was part of Stanford’s 2019 recruiting class out of Trinity High School, who announced for the Cardinals on Sunday, will join the program as a graduate transfer. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal program, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He also earned his degree from the school in 2022.</p><p>Herron, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, received plenty of interest after entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. In the end, the opportunity to play for the hometown team and for a coach that also played at Trinity was too much to pass on.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest deciding factors was that I had accomplished everything academically that I needed to at Stanford and now I have an opportunity to maybe focus a little bit more on ball,” Herron told Cardinal Authority. “I had plenty of opportunities, but I didn’t think anybody was going to be able to do that better than Brohm. Being a Louisville guy, being a Trinity guy, I feel like no one could take care of me better than he is. I’m really excited about him and his plan, and everything that’s coming along with it.”</p><p>As a senior at Stanford, Herron established career highs with tackles (37), tackles for a loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2). Twice he earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor, something that is only handed out following a Stanford win. To put that into better light, the Cardinal won just three games this season and Herron received the recognition twice, doing so against Notre Dame and Arizona State.</p><p>“It was really big to me, and it meant a lot,” Herron said of the two weekly team awards. “When the wins are scarce, it means a great deal when you had a deciding impact in the game.</p><p>“I felt like I had a pretty good year. Of course, you can always get better, can always improve. I was excited about a couple things this season that I was able to do individually but I can still grow within my game. Looking forward to getting coached up continuously.</p><p>“I did find out a lot of things about my game, and a lot of things about me as a person. How I handle adversity and how I choose to persevere through the adversity.”</p><p>Louisville’s incoming staff views Herron as one to fill the void left by the departure of All-ACC performer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Yasir-Abdullah-46035719" target="_blank">Yasir Abdullah</a></b>.</p><p>“Pretty similar to what it was at Stanford, playing the edge,” Herron said. “Similar to how Yassir did this year. Same type of game but just in their own scheme. Dialing up some pass rush opportunities when the time comes and being able to stop the run early and often.”</p><p>Herron trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution, a local facility owned and operated by former Louisville wide receiver Chris Vaughn that has helped many high school athletes garner scholarship offers.</p><p>"Super excited about Stephen finishing his career at Louisville,” Vaughn told Cardinal Authority. “The hire of <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> is paying immediate dividends. Love that relationship coming full circle and I think it's a sign of things to come for the program.</p><p>"Stephen is a great kid on and off the field he will be a leader not only on the field but in the community. Has a heart to uplift the entire program while serving his community that he grew up in.</p><p>"It's not every day you see a kid that graduated from Stanford in three years that has the athletic ability and character to go along with it.</p><p>"I expect Stephen to cement his legacy by having an All-American type season in the city where he played high school ball at with the entire city and Aspirations community behind him on his way to the NFL."</p><p>Herron becomes the third in-state product to announce for Louisville since <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> was announced as head coach. He joins high school defensive line pledges <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Micah-Carter-46109981" target="_blank">Micah Carter</a></b> of St. X and Henderson County’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Saadiq-Clements-46116012" target="_blank">Saadiq Clements</a></b>.</p><p>“While in recent years they haven’t gotten a lot (of local prospect), one of things that I think Brohm is trying to do is to change that narrative,” Herron said. “He’s trying to bring guys from home back here to lead them to an ACC Championship and being able to make some noise in the CFP. I’m really excited to coming home, along with the other guys that they are bringing in from the west coast, so that’s really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of talent in the room so I’m just hoping that we can build what we’re supposed to with it.”</p><p>A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Herron was a four-star target that ranked as the No. 141 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 weak-side defensive end by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. A drew a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Virginia Tech and a host of others before announcing for Stanford.</p>

