Louisville gets commitment from Baylor DB transfer Devin Neal
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm is stocking up on transfers. The Cardinals had nine transfer prospects on campus for visits over the weekend and already have four commitments, including Baylor defensive back Devin Neal. "I had a really great conversation with coach Brohm," Neal told Cardinal Authority. "Plus,...
Transfer commit Stephen Herron "excited" to play for Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm
Stephen Herron Jr. (Photo: Albert Thomas/The Bootleg, Getty)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11504326" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43&channel=college-football&key=11504326&pcid=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43"></div><p></p><p>One of the elite prospects from the Louisville area in recent years is coming home. Edge target <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Stephen-Herron-Jr-94130" target="_blank">Stephen Herron Jr</a></b>., was part of Stanford’s 2019 recruiting class out of Trinity High School, who announced for the Cardinals on Sunday, will join the program as a graduate transfer. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal program, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He also earned his degree from the school in 2022.</p><p>Herron, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, received plenty of interest after entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. In the end, the opportunity to play for the hometown team and for a coach that also played at Trinity was too much to pass on.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest deciding factors was that I had accomplished everything academically that I needed to at Stanford and now I have an opportunity to maybe focus a little bit more on ball,” Herron told Cardinal Authority. “I had plenty of opportunities, but I didn’t think anybody was going to be able to do that better than Brohm. Being a Louisville guy, being a Trinity guy, I feel like no one could take care of me better than he is. I’m really excited about him and his plan, and everything that’s coming along with it.”</p><p>As a senior at Stanford, Herron established career highs with tackles (37), tackles for a loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2). Twice he earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor, something that is only handed out following a Stanford win. To put that into better light, the Cardinal won just three games this season and Herron received the recognition twice, doing so against Notre Dame and Arizona State.</p><p>“It was really big to me, and it meant a lot,” Herron said of the two weekly team awards. “When the wins are scarce, it means a great deal when you had a deciding impact in the game.</p><p>“I felt like I had a pretty good year. Of course, you can always get better, can always improve. I was excited about a couple things this season that I was able to do individually but I can still grow within my game. Looking forward to getting coached up continuously.</p><p>“I did find out a lot of things about my game, and a lot of things about me as a person. How I handle adversity and how I choose to persevere through the adversity.”</p><p>Louisville’s incoming staff views Herron as one to fill the void left by the departure of All-ACC performer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Yasir-Abdullah-46035719" target="_blank">Yasir Abdullah</a></b>.</p><p>“Pretty similar to what it was at Stanford, playing the edge,” Herron said. “Similar to how Yassir did this year. Same type of game but just in their own scheme. Dialing up some pass rush opportunities when the time comes and being able to stop the run early and often.”</p><p>Herron trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution, a local facility owned and operated by former Louisville wide receiver Chris Vaughn that has helped many high school athletes garner scholarship offers.</p><p>"Super excited about Stephen finishing his career at Louisville,” Vaughn told Cardinal Authority. “The hire of <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> is paying immediate dividends. Love that relationship coming full circle and I think it's a sign of things to come for the program.</p><p>"Stephen is a great kid on and off the field he will be a leader not only on the field but in the community. Has a heart to uplift the entire program while serving his community that he grew up in.</p><p>"It's not every day you see a kid that graduated from Stanford in three years that has the athletic ability and character to go along with it.</p><p>"I expect Stephen to cement his legacy by having an All-American type season in the city where he played high school ball at with the entire city and Aspirations community behind him on his way to the NFL."</p><p>Herron becomes the third in-state product to announce for Louisville since <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> was announced as head coach. He joins high school defensive line pledges <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Micah-Carter-46109981" target="_blank">Micah Carter</a></b> of St. X and Henderson County’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Saadiq-Clements-46116012" target="_blank">Saadiq Clements</a></b>.</p><p>“While in recent years they haven’t gotten a lot (of local prospect), one of things that I think Brohm is trying to do is to change that narrative,” Herron said. “He’s trying to bring guys from home back here to lead them to an ACC Championship and being able to make some noise in the CFP. I’m really excited to coming home, along with the other guys that they are bringing in from the west coast, so that’s really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of talent in the room so I’m just hoping that we can build what we’re supposed to with it.”</p><p>A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Herron was a four-star target that ranked as the No. 141 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 weak-side defensive end by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. A drew a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Virginia Tech and a host of others before announcing for Stanford.</p>
Louisville adds commitment of Arkansas safety transfer Myles Slusher
Louisville has added another commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. A junior in 2022, Slusher announced his decision to become a Cardinal via his Twitter profile. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including...
Louisville commit can "feel the energy" with the new staff
Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove four-star edge rusher Adonijah Green has been committed to the University of Louisville since Christmas Eve of last year. Green has had other schools, including Ole Miss and Cincinnati, after him in recent months and was back on campus this weekend at U of L. He made his second official visit with U of L after the coaching change and spent time with U of L coach Jeff Brohm and his staff.
Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever
It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
Louisville football in the national stats: Weekly Update
The 2022 season has come to a close for Louisville. With its 24-7 win over Cincinnati at the Fenway Bowl, the Cardinals closed the campaign at 8-5 overall. Here's how UofL stacks up in the national statistical categories after 12 games. UofL tops the nation in sacks and forced fumbles....
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a 13-point and 19-rebound effort from forward Sydney Curry, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to hold off Florida A&M long enough to capture a 61-55 win and establish their first winning streak of the season. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, Curry...
Louisville Doubleheader Live Blog: Football vs. Cincinnati, MBB vs. Florida AM
The Cardinals face the Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl, while hosting the Rattlers in men's basketball.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Florida A&M: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Louisville Cardinals will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
wdrb.com
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighters respond to vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant home went up in flames early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood. Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a two-story house on Dumesnil near South 22nd streets. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area. Louisville Fire...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
