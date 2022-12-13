GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next Mayor of Gainesville will visit the U.S. Capitol on Friday to meet with advisors from the Biden-Harris Administration. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward was invited to represent the City of Gainesville at the White House. The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs invited 13 select mayors from across the county to meet with administration leaders.

