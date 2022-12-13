Clemson defensive lineman addresses future

One of Clemson’s starting defensive lineman will soon wrap up his senior season. Will that mark the end of the career with the Tigers as well?

That’s the decision Tyler Davis has to make following Clemson’s Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee on Dec. 30. The Tigers’ veteran defensive tackle said following the team’s practice Tuesday that he isn’t sure what the future holds for him beyond the bowl game, which Davis will play in.

“Just weigh all of my options, talk to my family and see what’s going to happen,” Davis said.

Despite not using a redshirt in four years since signing with the Tigers in 2019, Davis has another year of eligibility remaining if he wants to use it. He was going through his first year as a full-time starter during a 2020 season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA did not count that season toward the eligibility of fall-sport athletes.

Davis has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, but the game allows players to accept invites before ultimately making a decision whether or not to play in it. Davis said he isn’t sure exactly when the deadline is to make that decision, but those who’ve played in the game previously have never returned to school after doing so.

“I’ll accept the invitation, but I don’t know about all of that yet,” Davis said when asked if that means this is his last year at Clemson.

Davis recently earned second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. Davis, in his third season as a full-time starter, has 24 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the season.

