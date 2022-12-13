ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person on the planet

By Kate Gibson
 3 days ago

Elon Musk is many things, but as of this week, he is no longer the world's wealthiest person. That status now belongs to France's Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury goods maker LVMH, according to Forbe s and Bloomberg News .

It is the first time the Tesla and SpaceX owner has slipped from atop the rankings since he overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in September of 2021.

The 51-year-old Musk's wealth is largely tied to the price of Tesla stock, which has lost more than half its value since January, with the slide only steepening after Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Arnault's net worth now stands at $190.1 billion, while Musk is worth $181.3 billion, according to Forbes, which had Musk ceding the top spot on its rankings late Monday. Arnault, 73, owns 48% of LVMH, the owner of brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany.

Since completing the acquisition of the social media platform in October, Musk's chaotic reign has included an exodus of advertisers from the social network amid concerns about a surge of misinformation and hate speech.

Comments / 57

Jaysen York
2d ago

He never was. The Saudis. Dictators like Putin. The Rothchilds. You'll never know how much money they really have. But please by all means keep taking shots at a multi-billionaire. So petty.

Reply
5
RW&B
2d ago

Who cares, he's putting Democrats and liberals in their rightful place right now and it is absolutely glorious! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(6)
5
