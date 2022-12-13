ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
CBS News

Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says

Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
