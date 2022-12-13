Read full article on original website
Related
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’
A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
Russia working with Venezuela on possible adoption of card payment system -Tass
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moscow is working with Venezuela on its possible adoption of Russia's Mir card payment system, Tass news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
I’m Osama Bin Laden’s son – he made me fire AK47s, wanted me to be a terrorist, then tested chemical weapons on my dogs
HE was Osama bin Laden’s chosen son – anointed heir to the al-Qaeda warlord amid the rugged Afghan peaks. During a fractured childhood in Tora Bora, Omar bin Laden’s beloved pets were used to test chemical weapons and he was taught to fire an AK-47 assault rifle in terrorist training camps.
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
In a gruesome public hanging, Iran executes another prisoner detained in protests
Iran has executed a second prisoner convicted over crimes that officials say he committed during the anti-government protests shaking the nation.
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Comments / 5