ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Harrison town supervisor: Repairs needed before residents can move back into fire-damaged building

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JEm2_0jhPEj8500

It's been three weeks since residents at 3 Calvert St. in Harrison had to vacate a nearly 100-year-old building because of the fire.

Town Supervisor Richard Dionisio says there's a long list of repairs that need to be checked off before the building can house anyone.

"They're life safety issues, and we take that very seriously in town. It's part of our code," he says.

Dionisio says getting back into the building before the new year doesn't seem like a realistic expectation.

"Things do take time - I mean sprinkler systems, standpipes, smoke detectors," he says.

News 12 visited the building where workers were installing new doors, painting and working to get the water and heat restored.

The bulk of the displaced residents have found temporary housing.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The town supervisor says one of the most important takeaways is that every resident and pet were able to safely get out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy