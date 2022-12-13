Harrison town supervisor: Repairs needed before residents can move back into fire-damaged building

It's been three weeks since residents at 3 Calvert St. in Harrison had to vacate a nearly 100-year-old building because of the fire.

Town Supervisor Richard Dionisio says there's a long list of repairs that need to be checked off before the building can house anyone.

"They're life safety issues, and we take that very seriously in town. It's part of our code," he says.

Dionisio says getting back into the building before the new year doesn't seem like a realistic expectation.

"Things do take time - I mean sprinkler systems, standpipes, smoke detectors," he says.

News 12 visited the building where workers were installing new doors, painting and working to get the water and heat restored.

The bulk of the displaced residents have found temporary housing.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The town supervisor says one of the most important takeaways is that every resident and pet were able to safely get out.