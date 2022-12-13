Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
WWL-TV
New Orleans police officer returns to work after shot in robbery attempt
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer is "back on the beat" after he was shot at a Mid-City bar while off-duty in October. The New Orleans Police Department announced that Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, returned to work this week. In Mid-October, Blackmon...
NOLA.com
Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
fox8live.com
Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
WDSU
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
La. woman found guilty of fatally poisoning boyfriend in 2015, suspected of killing husband the same way
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old woman was convicted in a bench trial this week seven years after she reportedly killed her live-in boyfriend. According to WVLA-TV, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend Damian Skipper with barium acetate following a two week trial. The Advocate reports Hale opted for a bench trial over a jury trial, which is why District Judge Raymond Bigelow decided the verdict.
New Orleans Inspector General urges nationwide search for new NOPD chief
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hold a transparent national search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
WLOX
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
NOLA.com
In fatal beating outside St. Charles Avenue hotel, judge upholds 30-year prison sentence
A Baton Rouge man convicted of brutally beating to death a 60-year-old man in front of a St. Charles Avenue hotel in New Orleans asked a judge this week to reduce his 30-year prison sentence, citing a series of medical and intellectual conditions that his attorneys say impaired his judgment.
NOLA.com
Gretna man accused of drunk driving in wreck that kills 67-year-old woman
A man was accused of being drunk when he slammed his vehicle into a taxi Thursday night, killing a 67-year-old Gretna woman. Gerald McKnight, 40, of Gretna, was booked with vehicular homicide, first offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to the Louisiana State Police. Just before midnight...
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Gretna woman dead, man charged in suspected drunk driving crash on Westbank Expressway
Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on the Westbank Expressway that left a Gretna woman dead overnight.
wbrz.com
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths Friday morning in the culmination of a trial that was delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder...
