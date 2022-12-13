After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.

2 DAYS AGO