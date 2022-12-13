Read full article on original website
How defending champs have fared in World Cup: France eyes history
Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since 1986. Both nations have won the tournament twice. Here's a look at how past champions have fared throughout World Cup history:. Five teams have returned to the final after winning the World Cup in the previous edition of the tournament.
How to Watch France Vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.
Thiago Almada Is First Active MLS Player to Make FIFA World Cup Final
For the first time ever, Major League Soccer will be represented in a World Cup Final. Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada became the first active MLS player to reach a World Cup Final when Argentina defeated Croatia in the semifinals. The Argentinean was previously just the second player from MLS to reach the World Cup semis, joining Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar, who was on loan at Toronto FC, in 2014.
Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
Report: Real Madrid Looking To Take Advantage In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race After Liverpool Interest In Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool have been linked with two of the young stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag says a club sale would be good
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes the sale of the club would be a "good thing" as he looks to compete with cash-rich Manchester City and Newcastle. Last month, United's owners the Glazer family announced they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". The Americans bought...
Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield
After England’s elimination from the World Cup on Saturday night, Liverpool will see the return of Trent-Alexander Arnold and Jordan Henderson after passing their secret mission; bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield. Their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is no hidden secret. However, ...
Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon
Chelsea are now on the verge of appointing Christopher Vivell as a new technical director at the club.
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
