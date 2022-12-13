Read full article on original website
'I'm going to slice her throat:' Mifflin Co. inmate accused of threatening woman, PSP says
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say an inmate at the Mifflin County Jail is facing additional charges, accused of threatening a woman over the phone during a familial dispute. Troopers say Corey Snyder, 42, of Mount Union, allegedly made the comments during a phone call...
Police: Johnstown area man admits to 'snorting heroin,' overdosing inside Windber Hospital
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges after he allegedly overdosed inside Windber Hospital. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, on October 24th, for a report that a patient had...
Police: New charges filed against pair involved in string of vehicle break-ins, thefts
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say additional charges have been filed against two Cambria County men who were charged earlier this year for a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area. Police say 35-year-old Sean Keppler and 38-year-old Daniel Sexton...
PSP: Woman who escaped psychiatric hospital found, taken into custody
Authorities say Jenny McIntire, the woman who reportedly escaped from the Torrance State Hospital earlier Friday, has been found. Troopers say she was located in a nearby wooded area and was taken into custody without incident. ORIGINAL |. Authorities in the region are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped...
DA: No evidence to file charges against teacher who brought 'controversial' book to class
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — The Blair County District Attorney's office provided an update Friday into the investigation into accusations that a Hollidaysburg Area teacher brought a copy of the "controversial" book "Gender Queer" to her classroom. Authorities say that while the investigation is ongoing, they have not found...
Last day for Toys for Tots distribution as Christmas weekend nears
Sunday marked the last day of this year’s Toys for Tots initiative. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The Johnstown area marine corps unit worked hard this year for kids...
Skating club of Johnstown holds Holidayz on Ice Public Skate, Basket Raffles, & Ice Show
While many folks associate Johnstown with hockey, another smaller community also takes to the ice. One that is no less athletic but also creative and showcases a unique art form. The Skating club of Johnstown held their Holidayz Ice Show on Sunday. This show is the biggest fundraising event for...
Christ Centered Community Church holds 13th annual Christmas giveaway
While others focus on their holiday shopping sprees this weekend, there are many who are unable to participate this year simply due to a lack of resources, but there is one church in Johnstown who is determined to make a difference. Over a hundred people lined up at The Christ...
Windber celebrates veterans with Wreaths Across America service
National Wreaths Across America is held on the second or third Saturday in December every year. In order to celebrate, The Ritual Team from the Windber VFW performed a wreath laying service at St. John’s Cemetery and at the Windber Veterans Park early Saturday morning. Roughly one hundred people...
