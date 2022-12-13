ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP: Woman who escaped psychiatric hospital found, taken into custody

Authorities say Jenny McIntire, the woman who reportedly escaped from the Torrance State Hospital earlier Friday, has been found. Troopers say she was located in a nearby wooded area and was taken into custody without incident. ORIGINAL |. Authorities in the region are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped...
TORRANCE, PA
Last day for Toys for Tots distribution as Christmas weekend nears

Sunday marked the last day of this year’s Toys for Tots initiative. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The Johnstown area marine corps unit worked hard this year for kids...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Windber celebrates veterans with Wreaths Across America service

National Wreaths Across America is held on the second or third Saturday in December every year. In order to celebrate, The Ritual Team from the Windber VFW performed a wreath laying service at St. John’s Cemetery and at the Windber Veterans Park early Saturday morning. Roughly one hundred people...
WINDBER, PA

