There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.

