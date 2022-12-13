Read full article on original website
Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five bags of toys meant for donations were stolen out of a vehicle in Gates Tuesday morning. Those belonged to Van Stanely, the woman behind People’s Choice Kitchen, which provides pay-what-you-can meals to community members. The bags of toys were in her truck for her annual toy giveaway for children in […]
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
13 WHAM
Reason for the Season Toy Drive brings holiday cheer to pediatric patients
Rochester, N.Y. — The Vision Automotive Group kicked off their 17th annual Reason for the Season Toy Drive to Benefit Pediatric Patients at Rochester General Hospital on Friday. For the first time in two years, everyone was able to bring holiday cheer and toys to children since the pandemic...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Touching Hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Touching Hearts. A holiday greeting at St. John’s Home from Touching Hearts. Each year they have an Adopt a Senior Project to spread joy to those who have limited contact with their own families. This year, it was Helen’s turn....
13 WHAM
Flower City Union to host holiday toy giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Union, a professional soccer team based in Rochester, will host a holiday toy giveaway this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex Stadium. Anyone who needs a toy for a child is welcome. Palermo's Market...
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
13 WHAM
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
13 WHAM
Using therapy dogs to brighten spirits at the Rochester SAFE Court
Rochester, N.Y. — Who let the dog in - to the courtroom?. The Rochester SAFE Court is implementing a new program with therapy dogs, hoping to ease participant's nerves. "SAFE" stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment, and the court, which was founded by Judge Ellen Yackin, is a program where those at risk of sexual exploitation can get help.
Police: 50-year-old shot on Rogers Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street. According to the RPD, the victim was shot […]
Man unharmed after vehicle rollover in Henrietta
According to the MCSO, the man driving the vehicle is unharmed and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
13 WHAM
Turn up the heat this holiday season with More Fire Glass
Rochester, NY — Things can get stressful when it comes to getting that perfect gift this holiday season. If you have someone on your list that is especially hard to shop for, More Fire Glass Studio might be for you. For the last 24 years, the Rochester-based studio has...
uncoveringnewyork.com
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
13 WHAM
Man shot on Brayer Street
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
WHEC TV-10
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot on Rogers Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Rogers Avenue for the report of shots fired around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Officers were able to follow up on information and located the shooting victim on Herald...
Salvation Army of Greater Rochester holds annual toy and food distribution drive
The distribution drive began on Monday and will continue until Thursday, December 15.
RPD investigates burglary after truck crashes into store on Maple St.
The security footage revealed that the suspect driving the truck got out and then stole items inside the store before driving away.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired. News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. […]
Funds to prevent mass shootings in Monroe County are on the way
Come 2023, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of partnering agencies, school districts, and other entities will have more tools and manpower to crack down on mass shootings and other targeted violence threats.
