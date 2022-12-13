BOSTON - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is accused of using his home as part of a Russian smuggling ring.Alexey Brayman was one of seven people charged in a federal indictment out of New York that accuses them of buying and shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" and illegally sending them into Russia since at least 2017.Federal prosecutors said the items include "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications."Brayman surrendered to federal authorities on Tuesday.Prosecutors...

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO