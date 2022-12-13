ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Auto dealer ordered to pay $1.25M to the state for ‘unfair and deceptive’ business practices

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a $1.25 million settlement agreement with DMO Auto Acquisitions, LLC (“DMO”) dba Dan O’Brien Kia, to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices committed at the Dan O’Brien Kia dealership in Concord. The settlement was approved today by the Merrimack Superior Court. It requires DMO to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms over the next five years to ensure consumers are protected from similar practices in the future.
CONCORD, NH
Crash on major New Hampshire highway ends in fatality

CONCORD, NH — A motor vehicle crash on a snowy New Hampshire highway ended in a fatality Sunday night. According to the New Hampshire State Police Department, troopers originally responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:01 p.m. on I-93 North in Concord. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jackleen Robert, 58, of Chocorua, NH suffering from serious injuries.
CONCORD, NH
Man charged with using Merrimack, NH home in Russian smuggling ring

BOSTON - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is accused of using his home as part of a Russian smuggling ring.Alexey Brayman was one of seven people charged in a federal indictment out of New York that accuses them of buying and shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" and illegally sending them into Russia since at least 2017.Federal prosecutors said the items include "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications."Brayman surrendered to federal authorities on Tuesday.Prosecutors...
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
3 frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to community service

DURHAM, N.H. — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the state...
DURHAM, NH
UNH Fraternity Hazing Charges Came from a ‘Talent’ Show

It was a UNH fraternity "talent show" that involved stun guns and alcohol that led to over 40 members arrested and charged with hazing, according to court documents. Arrest warrants were issued in June for 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity (SAE) following a reported hazing incident that took place April 13 at their fraternity house on Madbury Road in Durham.
DURHAM, NH
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
NASHUA, NH
Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business

BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
BOSTON, MA

