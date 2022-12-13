ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa continues to tick off 1 fanbase

One particular fanbase might be more angry than others about Carlos Correa’s big free agency decision. Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise for the bulk of what remains of his career. The marquee move shakes up the NL West, which has seen the Giants and San Diego Padres aggressively improve to try to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets could trade away prominent veteran?

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching for a contender in 2023 after landing a one-year deal with a new team. Syndergaard has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The veteran right-hander will be able to earn as much as $14.5 million if he achieves his performance bonuses, according to... The post Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
