One particular fanbase might be more angry than others about Carlos Correa’s big free agency decision. Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise for the bulk of what remains of his career. The marquee move shakes up the NL West, which has seen the Giants and San Diego Padres aggressively improve to try to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO