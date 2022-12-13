Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Winners confirmed in SACS school board recount
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winners and did not change the results. Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board. Kim Moppert received more votes than Veit and Copley on election night in a race for the at-large seat of the school board, with the two who garnered the most votes taking seats.
wfft.com
Allen County Council approves land purchase for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Council approved purchase of land to be used for the new jail, in a meeting on Thursday. A federal judge ruled the current jail is overcrowded and violates the 8th and 14th Amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment. The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problem, leading to the Allen County Commissioners plan to build a new jail.
wfft.com
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
WANE-TV
Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
WANE-TV
Full transcript of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest video statement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that video of his October arrest of OWI will be released. The following is the transcript of the Mayor’s statement regarding the release. Good morning. Thank you for joining me today. The evening of October 8, 2022 was undoubtedly...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
wfft.com
Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
buildingindiana.com
Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs
Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
WANE-TV
US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
hhsspartana.com
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WANE-TV
Public missing from Parkview public forum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
hometownstations.com
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
