1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its final report has become so much more — a "roadmap to justice," as Americans come to terms with Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Jan 6 hearing - live: Criminal referrals against Trump announced and ethics charges for GOP lawmakers
The House January 6 select committee has officially voted to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code, bringing an end to a 18-month investigation into his role in the Capitol riot.Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.By unanimous consent, the committee...
Trump offers brief retort to Jan 6 committee meeting after criminal referral
Donald Trump offered a brief retort to the January 6 committee meeting after they recommended several criminal charges against him. “…But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, referring to the outgoing Wyoming Republicans loss in her August primary. Ms Cheney lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who received more than 66 per cent of the votes, while Ms Cheney got 28 per cent. Mr Trump was referred under four criminal statutes – obstructing an official proceeding, making false statements, defrauding the US, as well as inciting an insurrection.Ms Cheney...
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
The House’s Jan. 6 investigation has involved nearly 12 hearings and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.
