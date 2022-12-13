Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away. Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42? Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country. President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...

