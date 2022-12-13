ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

Butler Named D2CIDA National Player of the Week

By West Liberty Sports Information
AUGUSTA, GA – Bryce Butler of West Liberty University has been named the Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by D2CIDA. The junior guard from Latrobe, Pa., guided the fourth-ranked Hilltoppers to two wins last week, averaging 29 points and eight rebounds per game.

He opened with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds against the University of Charleston, hitting 11 of 16 shots from the field and three of four three-pointers. He followed that with 33 points and six rebounds against #21 West Virginia State, hitting 15 of 27 shots from the field including the game-winner with five seconds remaining in a 91-89 win to keep WLU perfect on the season at 9-0.

For the week he shot 60% from the field and added 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He leads the Mountain East and is ranked fourth in NCAA Division II in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He is also fourth in the league in rebounding, second in field goal percentage and eighth in assists.

