Read full article on original website
Related
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
1470 WMBD
Russian shelling kills two, cuts power in Ukraine’s Kherson – governor
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
1470 WMBD
Russian cenbank says Otkritie sale will go through this year
(Reuters) – Russia’s Central Bank Governor said on Friday that the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie Bank to Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB Bank would go through before the end of the year. (Reporting by Reuters)
1470 WMBD
Moldova to temporarily ban six TV channels over broadcasts about war
CHISINAU (Reuters) – The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels – some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian – are...
1470 WMBD
Biden announces U.S. support for African Union joining G20
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he would support the African Union joining the G20 group of large economies as a permanent member, part of Washington’s efforts to reinvigorate ties with a region that has taken a back seat to other priorities in recent years. Biden,...
1470 WMBD
National Archives releases documents related to JFK assassination
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret. Kennedy was shot and killed while riding...
1470 WMBD
Pelosi undecided if U.S. House will take up TikTok government device ban
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing legislation to bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices. “We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language –...
1470 WMBD
Top U.S. Democratic campaign groups move to return Bankman-Fried donations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic Party’s three top campaign groups are preparing to return over $1.1 million they have received from imprisoned cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, they said on Friday. In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said it was setting aside $815,000 in funds received from Bankman-Fried...
1470 WMBD
Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank’s U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting. Banking...
1470 WMBD
EU parliament head pledges reforms after graft scandal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told EU leaders on Thursday she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a corruption scandal that has rocked the assembly. Metsola told the 27 EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels that information received from Belgian authorities showed...
1470 WMBD
EU top court advocate general says Polish court law is against treaties
WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish law from 2019 on disciplining judges is against European Union treaties, the advocate general of the bloc’s top court said on Thursday in a case in which the court earlier imposed a 1 million euro ($1.06 million) a day fine on Poland. Poland...
1470 WMBD
Brazil’s Guedes predicts monetary easing by mid 2023, GDP rising 3%
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Thursday interest rates would start to fall by mid-2023 and the economy would expand by 3% again. Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), he stated the country is living through a long growth cycle after reforms implemented by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Still, “poor quality policies” may end it, he added.
1470 WMBD
Take Five: Keeping the lights on
(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will be the last of the major central banks to hold a policy meeting this year, and policy-makers in emerging economies also mark the year-end with rates decisions. The state of the U.S. housing market is in focus, while in Europe unusually cold...
1470 WMBD
Kosovo submits EU membership application
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted a bid for Kosovo to join the European Union on Thursday, launching a process that could take years, if not decades, and is dependent on it normalising relations with Serbia. Kurti, who had said this week Kosovo would formally...
Comments / 0