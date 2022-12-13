Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
WSVN-TV
Police search for two women accused of stealing man’s Rolex watch, credit card in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece. According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place...
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected thief that stole from Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars. On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah. According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
NBC Miami
2 Women Injured in Northwest Miami Shooting: Police
Miami Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two women injured in Northwest Miami. Police units responded to the scene at 4:30 am in the area of Northwest 1 Avenue and Northwest 45 Street to investigate a reported shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located two women suffering...
veronews.com
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
iheart.com
Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport
Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
Housekeepers arrested for stabbing during fight at South Florida resort
Two housekeepers were arrested on Wednesday after stabbing each other during a fight over work at a South Florida resort.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
Duo binds, robs man at knifepoint while viewing room for rent
Police have arrested two suspects who tied up and robbed a man at knifepoint while getting a tour of the room the man was renting.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Murder After Selling Fentanyl to Woman Who Died From Overdose: Police
A South Florida man was indicted for murder after the person he sold fentanyl to died, police said. David Elliot Brown, 38, was already being held in a Broward County jail on a firearms charge related to a drug deal. According to Hollywood Police, when a woman died 15 months...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 2 injured in Lauderdale Lakes rollover crash; Oakland Park Blvd. shut down near NW 47th Ter.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes that has led authorities to shut down Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry
MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money. "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
