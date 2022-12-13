ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
CORAL GABLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge

Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

2 Women Injured in Northwest Miami Shooting: Police

Miami Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two women injured in Northwest Miami. Police units responded to the scene at 4:30 am in the area of Northwest 1 Avenue and Northwest 45 Street to investigate a reported shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located two women suffering...
MIAMI, FL
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport

Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money.   "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
HIALEAH, FL
cw34.com

3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
LAKE WORTH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard

MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

