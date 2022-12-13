Read full article on original website
Mavs & Bradley Beal: Blockbuster Trade with Wizards Doable?
It has almost become an annual tradition at DallasBasketball.com to speculate on the potential availability of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on the trade market. Every year, it seems as if the same cycle occurs: Beal has high hopes for the Wizards and says he wants to win a championship in Washington D.C. Then, his team severely underperforms and trade rumors surface. Then, he pushes back on trade rumors, reaffirming his desire to stay and win with the Wizards.
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Heat are holding him out for injury management because of knee issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: Toyota Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed
The last time the Washington Wizards and LA Clippers faced off, the Clippers were the much healthier team. It took Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the full strength of the Clippers to play the Wizards in an incredibly close game. This time around, it seems like the roles may be switched.
76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings. Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned...
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Questionable For Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin is dealing with a sprained right ankle. The Heat are also expecting the return of guard Victor Oladipo, who missed Thursday's against the Houston Rockets to rest his knee.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Status Upgrade vs. LA Clippers
After being listed as out for the last five games, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable vs. the LA Clippers, meaning he may be targeting a return for Saturday's game. The Clippers just saw the Wizards in Washington for John Wall's homecoming game, but they did not face Beal. It was Kyle Kuzma who shined for Washington in that game, but the Clippers were able to escape Washington with a win.
Mavs Forward Maxi Kleber Out For ‘Extended Period’ Due to Leg Injury
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for the foreseeable future. He has been sidelined for the last few games due to a right knee sprain and had been considered questionable to play as recently as the lead-up to the Mavs' 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
