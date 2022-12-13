ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Mavs & Bradley Beal: Blockbuster Trade with Wizards Doable?

It has almost become an annual tradition at DallasBasketball.com to speculate on the potential availability of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on the trade market. Every year, it seems as if the same cycle occurs: Beal has high hopes for the Wizards and says he wants to win a championship in Washington D.C. Then, his team severely underperforms and trade rumors surface. Then, he pushes back on trade rumors, reaffirming his desire to stay and win with the Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Heat are holding him out for injury management because of knee issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: Toyota Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

The last time the Washington Wizards and LA Clippers faced off, the Clippers were the much healthier team. It took Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the full strength of the Clippers to play the Wizards in an incredibly close game. This time around, it seems like the roles may be switched.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings. Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Questionable For Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin is dealing with a sprained right ankle. The Heat are also expecting the return of guard Victor Oladipo, who missed Thursday's against the Houston Rockets to rest his knee.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Status Upgrade vs. LA Clippers

After being listed as out for the last five games, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable vs. the LA Clippers, meaning he may be targeting a return for Saturday's game. The Clippers just saw the Wizards in Washington for John Wall's homecoming game, but they did not face Beal. It was Kyle Kuzma who shined for Washington in that game, but the Clippers were able to escape Washington with a win.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy