It has almost become an annual tradition at DallasBasketball.com to speculate on the potential availability of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on the trade market. Every year, it seems as if the same cycle occurs: Beal has high hopes for the Wizards and says he wants to win a championship in Washington D.C. Then, his team severely underperforms and trade rumors surface. Then, he pushes back on trade rumors, reaffirming his desire to stay and win with the Wizards.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO