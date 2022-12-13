Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
KYTV
Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties. Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.
Mountain Grove pedestrian killed by semi
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Grove woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer unit in the early morning of Dec. 14. Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, was walking on U.S. Highway 60 a mile west of Mountain Grove. According to a crash report, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a […]
Highlandville police chief’s home burns in overnight fire
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Four agencies battled a house fire in Nixa early Friday morning, led by the Ozark Fire Protection District with assistance from Nixa, Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield. When KOLR10 crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the area near Combs Road and North Road in Christian County was blocked off. Heavy smoke […]
houstonherald.com
Woman dies after struck by trailer-truck
A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.
KYTV
Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with threatening, assault
A Boone County man is facing felony charges of terroristic threatening for threatening to kill his wife in an incident in November 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department had been made aware that a student had gone into the school counselor’s office to report that his grandfather had threatened to kill his grandmother.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
howellcountynews.com
Father, 32, dies in crash outside South Fork
A Caulfield man died and three women were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 on Highway 160 one mile west of South Fork. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the eastbound 2020 Ford F150 driven by Carolyn Robertson, 61, of West Plains, crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Chevrolet S10 head on.
KTLO
Bryan D. Pemberton. 61, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 61-year-old Bryan D. Pemberton of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Bryan D. Pemberton died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
KYTV
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
KTLO
Hubert Marion Gandy Jr., 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Hubert Marion Gandy Jr. of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Hubert Gandy Jr. died Thursday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
KTLO
Saturday basketball schedule includes MHHS boys in Northark Border War Shootout
High school basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule and includes Mountain Home being among several boys’ teams taking part in the North Arkansas College Border War Shootout in Harrison. Each game will pair an Arkansas school with a Missouri school, and the Bombers’ opponent will be Strafford.
Kait 8
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
Missing girl found safe in Branson
UPDATE 12/15/22 10:23 AM: The juvenile was located safely. BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night. Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on December 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country […]
KTLO
Concerned citizen call leads to theft, assault charges for Boone Co. man
A Boone County man has been charged with theft by receiving and assault when a concerned citizen called in a tip of person pointing a gun at others. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen. She told the officer she was walking near the tennis courts at the old junior high when she observed several juveniles playing with a handgun. The Harrison Police Department was notified and also dispatched to the scene.
Highlandville officer on leave accused of falsifying information
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – In a city short of a thousand residents, two paid police officers are assigned to keep the peace. As of today, just one remains. The other, Officer Tracy West, is on paid administrative leave for accusations that he falsified information and tampered with evidence. In a KOLR 10 Investigates exclusive interview, the […]
