The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO