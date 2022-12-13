ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD shootout suspect facing new charges

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF7ic_0jhPBchX00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of firing shots at Albuquerque police officers is in more trouble. Aaron Ortiz was taken into custody in May 2020 after police say he opened fire toward them from a car near San Mateo and Menaul.

Story continues below:

He’s currently in custody at a Torrance County detention facility as he faces federal gun charges. But a criminal complaint filed on Monday states Ortiz punched a guard inspecting his cell and then hit him with a chair.

Ortiz is now charged with assault.

Comments / 7

Nathaniel King
3d ago

It's pry one of the hundreds of inmates MLG let out of the prisons and jails! Yet NM voted for her again after record homicides, crime and failing education wake up people. Fun fact NM is seeing cartels come from the open borders too look it up!

Reply
7
 

