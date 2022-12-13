Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Another Don Sweeney Heist; NHL Trade Rumors
It’s looking like Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney may have won another trade. That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. So far, it looks like former Boston Bruins winger and former New Jersey...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Yardbarker
Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves
The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team
The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team, as evident in the Magic’s 50 first quarter points the club allowed on Wednesday evening. Following an Eastern Conference Finals, which was an overachievement (let’s be honest), Travis Schlenk and the front office decided to run it back along with Nate McMillan on a new contract. And last season was a supreme disappointment.
Comments / 0