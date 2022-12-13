ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.

