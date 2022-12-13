Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
Yardbarker
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Riots Break Out in France After World Cup Semifinal
French and Moroccan fans clashed in riots across France after the 2022 World Cup semifinal match.
Fans convinced Messi planned entire move before even getting ball for Argentina assist as unseen footage emerges
FANS are convinced that Lionel Messi planned his entire move before even getting the ball in the build-up to his amazing assist against Croatia. The 35-year-old would go on to bamboozle Josko Gvardiol before laying the ball on a plate for Julian Alvarez to score. After previously unseen footage emerged,...
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The largest stadium by capacity in Connecticut is the Yale Bowl in New Haven. It holds a little over 60,000 spectators, but is a pretty bare-bones venue, considering it was built way back in 1914. It looks exactly like the Rose Bowl, and actually inspired Pasadena’s iconic arena. Why...
Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”. The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two...
brytfmonline.com
“Nobody forgets what he gave to this country”: 16 players from the national team responded to the departure of Fernando Santos – National Teams.
Pedro Proensa: “There is one thing you will always have in football: memory”. Pedro Proenca, the president of Liga Portugal, has left an open letter to Fernando Santos. On social media, the coach highlighted the coach’s achievements at the helm of the national team. This is the message...
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup described by FIFA as the best ever, the true impact of its unprecedented calendar scheduling remains to be seen. Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup’s aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Cricket-Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand test captain and has been replaced by Tim Southee, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Thursday. After taking charge in 2016 Williamson captained New Zealand in 40 tests - with 22 wins, 10 defeats and eight draws - and led the team to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.
Ivana Knoll’s message after Croatia gets bounced by Argentina in World Cup
Croatia saw their World Cup dreams come to an end on Tuesday in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals. One superfan who caught the eyes of many throughout the tournament is Croatian model and influencer Ivana Knoll, who stole the headlines after several scandalous outfits, even getting criticized by the Qatari people for not respecting their culture. Knoll even made a promise to go naked if her country wins it all, although that won’t happen now.
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
