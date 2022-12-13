ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final

The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
The Associated Press

Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
HOLAUSA

Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
The Associated Press

Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”. The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two...
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Cricket-Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand test captain and has been replaced by Tim Southee, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Thursday. After taking charge in 2016 Williamson captained New Zealand in 40 tests - with 22 wins, 10 defeats and eight draws - and led the team to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.
ClutchPoints

Ivana Knoll’s message after Croatia gets bounced by Argentina in World Cup

Croatia saw their World Cup dreams come to an end on Tuesday in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals. One superfan who caught the eyes of many throughout the tournament is Croatian model and influencer Ivana Knoll, who stole the headlines after several scandalous outfits, even getting criticized by the Qatari people for not respecting their culture. Knoll even made a promise to go naked if her country wins it all, although that won’t happen now.

