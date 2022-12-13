Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
ABC Action News
Fans around the world celebrate Argentina's World Cup win
Soccer fans worldwide celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday. Led by Lionel Messi, the team defeated France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The win marked the team's third World Cup title, its first in 36 years. The game was an exciting one, with both teams playing their hearts...
ABC Action News
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty...
ABC Action News
Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:. Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout. Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.
Comments / 0