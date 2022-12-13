Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
White Swan Coffee transforms into LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The social media for an Evansville coffee shop that closed last February, has transformed into a new business name. [Previous: White Swan Coffee Lab closing on W. Franklin St.]. [Previous: How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple]. White Swan Coffee Lab...
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now sitting behind bars after a deadly crash back in July. Authorities say she’s facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting. Police say it all started...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews responding to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to the 4500 block of Hitch Peters Road. Dispatch says the call came in around 11:12 a.m. and was for an ammonia leak. Officials on scene say the leak was caused during maintenance and on a compressor. Employees were being...
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
Man killed by police in Evansville identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Guntry Club Set to Open in Southern Indiana
In March of 2022, LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'. What is a Guntry Club?. LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of...
30 Year Old Downtown Evansville Commercial Surfaces Online and It’s Total 90s Nostalgia
This video will have you saying "I remember that!" There is no denying the growth that's happened over the past couple of decades in downtown Evansville. Our city has a quaint downtown that's home to several local businesses, restaurants, bars, and more. Visit Evansville describes downtown Evansville as:. Any time...
Guntry Club opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– After months of hard work, the doors of Lawman Tactical’s Guntry Club are finally open. Bryan Bishop is an owner of Lawman Tactical says it has been his vision for years. Although he could not be at the opening, his wife says they are ecstatic. “It is amazing to see all of […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
wevv.com
Police: Women found unresponsive with syringes in bathroom of Evansville clothing store
Two women are facing drug charges after police say they were found unresponsive with syringes in the bathroom of an Evansville business. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Ross Dress for Less clothing store around midnight Monday after someone reported an overdose in the bathroom. Officers...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
14news.com
Local businesses prepare for final push before Christmas
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the final weekend before one of the biggest holidays of the year. As shoppers make their final purchases, store owners are getting ready for the big push. “The Saturday before Christmas is strategically our biggest day of the year,” said Sara Rhoades, owner of...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
G2H: Princeton 56, Vincennes Lincoln 50
PRINCETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Lincoln vs Princeton
14news.com
Owensville Community School being dismissed early, school officials say
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Owensville Community School is being dismissed early after issues with an HVAC system. According to a Facebook post, OCS will be dismissed Monday at 12:15 p.m. School officials say Afternoon PK is cancelled, 5th grade basketball practice is cancelled but away basketball games will still...
Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday. Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
14news.com
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman was arrested Sunday and is facing several charges, including kidnapping. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night on Spottsville Bluff City Road. Officials say that kidnapping charge is for the kidnapping of an...
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend. On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress. An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that […]
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
