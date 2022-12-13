ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

White Swan Coffee transforms into LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The social media for an Evansville coffee shop that closed last February, has transformed into a new business name. [Previous: White Swan Coffee Lab closing on W. Franklin St.]. [Previous: How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple]. White Swan Coffee Lab...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now sitting behind bars after a deadly crash back in July. Authorities say she’s facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting. Police say it all started...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed by police in Evansville identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Guntry Club opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– After months of hard work, the doors of Lawman Tactical’s Guntry Club are finally open. Bryan Bishop is an owner of Lawman Tactical says it has been his vision for years. Although he could not be at the opening, his wife says they are ecstatic. “It is amazing to see all of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Local businesses prepare for final push before Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the final weekend before one of the biggest holidays of the year. As shoppers make their final purchases, store owners are getting ready for the big push. “The Saturday before Christmas is strategically our biggest day of the year,” said Sara Rhoades, owner of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensville Community School being dismissed early, school officials say

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Owensville Community School is being dismissed early after issues with an HVAC system. According to a Facebook post, OCS will be dismissed Monday at 12:15 p.m. School officials say Afternoon PK is cancelled, 5th grade basketball practice is cancelled but away basketball games will still...
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday.  Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman was arrested Sunday and is facing several charges, including kidnapping. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night on Spottsville Bluff City Road. Officials say that kidnapping charge is for the kidnapping of an...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend. On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress. An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN

