Paulsboro, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome

Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday. Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Human remains found in basement of Wissinoming home: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Human remains were found in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood, police sources told CBS Philadelphia on Friday.Investigators have been focused on a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in the city's Wissinoming section day in and day out.Police are trying to determine if there is a connection to a woman that was killed eight years ago.Sources say the remains that were discovered were buried in layers and layers of concrete.The weather conditions also hindered the investigation, according to sources.CBS Philadelphia has learned that the basement flooded from the recent rain. Crews...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The accident happened in the 400 block of East State Street near Ewing street, Capital Health paramedics and Trenton Ems pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival. Police have not released any information at this time.
TRENTON, NJ

