Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome
Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday. Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
Human remains found in basement of Wissinoming home: sources
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Human remains were found in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood, police sources told CBS Philadelphia on Friday.Investigators have been focused on a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in the city's Wissinoming section day in and day out.Police are trying to determine if there is a connection to a woman that was killed eight years ago.Sources say the remains that were discovered were buried in layers and layers of concrete.The weather conditions also hindered the investigation, according to sources.CBS Philadelphia has learned that the basement flooded from the recent rain. Crews...
fox29.com
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
Police searching for suspect in Tacony arson fire
Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say lit fire to his own home, while a woman was still inside.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Fire severely damages West Philadelphia home
Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.
Officials identify 2 men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. garage
Authorities have identified two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Paulsboro garage on Tuesday morning. Borough police responded to East Monroe Street around 11 a.m. for a report of two unconscious people in a detached garage used as a vehicle repair shop and found the men dead, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
fox29.com
2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
fox29.com
Police: Upper Darby man, 46, shot and killed in broad daylight in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Kensington. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found 46-year-old Curtis Russell of Upper Darby shot in the head. MORE HEADLINES:. Police rushed him to...
Police find human remains inside Frankford home
Law enforcement sources said investigators received a tip that “human remains” were in a house in Frankford. Police started searching the property Thursday morning.
Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Limerick Fire: Coroner
Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki confirmed to Daily Voice.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Atlantic City Casino Hotel Stabbing
A 34-year-old man from Philadelphia has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in a fatal stabbing in a casino hotel room, authorities said.Andrew Osborne, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and …
fox29.com
Police: Man, 33, found dead from blunt force trauma to the head in Nicetown backyard
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a man found with trauma to his head. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Brunner Street around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say Marquis Jackson, 33, was found in a backyard with an injury to...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The accident happened in the 400 block of East State Street near Ewing street, Capital Health paramedics and Trenton Ems pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival. Police have not released any information at this time.
ATM machine stolen at gunpoint from Philadelphia store
According to police, the crime happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a store on the 2700 block of Master Street.
2 dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ home
Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home.
Comments / 0