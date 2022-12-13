Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
14news.com
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event. “Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US. Officials say they’ll be giving away toys,...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz City Council Preparing For Tax Hikes
Looking to maintain civic solvency and further improve what is now a positive financial standing, the Cadiz City Council could be on the brink of increasing a pair of stagnant tax rates. During Thursday evening’s special-called session, council members approved what is just the first reading of a four-tenths percent...
whvoradio.com
Christian County School Board Expands Early Learning
Christian County Public Schools hopes to tackle three pillars from its strategic plan with a new early learning academy. Thursday night, the Board of Education discussed at length the possibility of expanding beyond pre-school. Assistant Superintendant Jessica Addison says the industries in Hopkinsville are having a similiar issue as the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
whvoradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Hospital Board Reviews Community Needs Assessment
Courtesy of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, Trigg County’s Hospital Board of Trustees spent Thursday evening taking in its Community Health Needs Assessment for the 2023-25 biennium — absorbing key data points about local citizens and their medical points. Conducted by Melody Nall and Mercedes...
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Fraternal Order Of Police Embraces ‘Shop With A Cop’
The Hopkinsville Lodge No. 12 Fraternal Order of Police conducted its heartwarming, family-friendly “Shop With A Cop” annual experience Wednesday evening — providing children the opportunity to experience law enforcement elements while grabbing gifts for themselves, their siblings and their loved ones. Royale Marfil, public affairs officer...
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville 46 University Heights 45
Madisonville held off a late University Heights rally to claim a 46-45 home-court win Thursday. Here is a YSE gallery of shots courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
whvoradio.com
National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky
Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
whvoradio.com
FNB Bank Delivers Donation to Genesis Express
FNB Bank has made a $1,000 donation to Genesis Express to help in its efforts to build an intergenerational center in Cadiz. Kyle Hensley, FNB’s Trigg County market president, said the donation was a way that FNB can assist local organizations that serve the needs of others such as Genesis Express.
clarksvillenow.com
Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Barnett Murder
Another snag has arrived in the joined case of Jonathan McCoy and Keisha Stewart, who have both been assessed a myriad of associated charges in the 2020 death of Trigg County’s Thelma “Ileen” Barnett and the arson of her Will Jackson Road home. During Wednesday’s Trigg County...
wevv.com
Hopkins County School Board members approve plan to build shelters
With no hesitation, Hopkins County School Board members approved the plan to move forward with the construction building auxiliary gyms. "If you can help the community while doing something with the school system, it's a win win for everyone," said Marty Cline, the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. The...
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident, who works for the Russellville Board of Education- just five minutes down the road from the McDonald’s.
clarksvillenow.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville begins search for new executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is looking for a new executive director. After five years in the position, Chris Buerck is leaving the long-standing youth mentoring program to relocate with her family to Louisville, Kentucky. “I am so proud of our program and the immense...
