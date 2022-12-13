ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Two people found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
HUNTINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
AGAWAM, MA
wamc.org

Authorities confirm body found in Sept. is that of NY teacher, cause of death undetermined

Officials in western Massachusetts say an autopsy and evidence collected so far have been unable to determine what led to the death a teacher from New York’s Capital Region. The body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn was found in September in a heavily wooded area of Lee. Her family had reported her missing in late March after the Shaker High School teacher reportedly went hiking in western Massachusetts.
LEE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA

Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
HUNTINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police investigating fatal crash on Mass Pike

CHARLTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, crews responded to a fatal crash on I-90. Massachusetts State Troopers say a 27-year-old woman, from West Springfield, was killed after her car struck a commercial truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane. She was pronounced dead on the scene. While the crash...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number. If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144. The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge. However, if there is an emergency the 911 line...
BELCHERTOWN, MA

