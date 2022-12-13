Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
wamc.org
Authorities confirm body found in Sept. is that of NY teacher, cause of death undetermined
Officials in western Massachusetts say an autopsy and evidence collected so far have been unable to determine what led to the death a teacher from New York’s Capital Region. The body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn was found in September in a heavily wooded area of Lee. Her family had reported her missing in late March after the Shaker High School teacher reportedly went hiking in western Massachusetts.
Dental records identify missing teacher’s remains, and longtime friend shares thoughts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near […]
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA
Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
westernmassnews.com
State Police investigating fatal crash on Mass Pike
CHARLTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, crews responded to a fatal crash on I-90. Massachusetts State Troopers say a 27-year-old woman, from West Springfield, was killed after her car struck a commercial truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane. She was pronounced dead on the scene. While the crash...
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WRGB
Schenectady, State Police conducting 'enhanced search' for Samantha Humphrey before storm
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Fourteen year old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since November 25th. In that time search crews have been searching the river in the area of Riverside Park in Schenectady where she was last seen. On December 15th, Schenectady Police , with the assistance of State...
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
westernmassnews.com
Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number. If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144. The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge. However, if there is an emergency the 911 line...
westernmassnews.com
Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham closed, truck stuck underneath
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham near CVS is closed off. According to Wilbraham Police, a truck is stuck under the bridge. Travelers are asked to seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Two injured after shooting in Holyoke
Two people were injured Wednesday after a shooting in Holyoke.
