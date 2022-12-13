SEC Unfiltered: Remembering another SEC football coach tragically taken too soon

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes takes over:

"What can you say? It was one of those moments when the toy department of sports comes face-to-face with the real world."

Columnist Jerry Byrd wrote those lines nearly 43 years ago in the Shreveport Journal about the sudden, untimely death of an SEC football coach. It feels just as appropriate today.

The sports world is mourning the heartbreaking news of the death of iconic Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, 61, and it is one of those tragedies that would have felt impossible. Figures like Leach live on our television screens, too celebrated, too famous, too important for too many people to seemingly ever have this sort of thing happen.

But sadly, too human as well. It does happen.

Byrd's words above referenced Robert "Bo" Rein, who had only been LSU's football coach for 42 days when he boarded a plane the night of Jan. 10, 1980, for a short flight during a recruiting trip in Louisiana and never returned. The plane ended up veering off course in bad weather and ultimately crashing into the Atlantic Ocean.

The cause was assumed to be a loss of cabin pressure and a lack of oxygen causing the loss of consciousness for those on board.

Rein was only 34, having just been hired by LSU from NC State.

"This is a human tragedy," Byrd wrote, "a brilliant young man cut down in the prime of life."

Indeed, what can you say? Then or now?