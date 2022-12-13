ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

thesource.com

Young Thug Makes First Court Appearance in Months; Attorney Successfully Gets Evidence Removed From Trial

Following the release of Gunna, Young Thug appeared before a Fulton County judge on Thursday (Dec. 16) for his first court appearance in months. According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Thug is accused of being one of the founders of Young Slime Life, a street gang responsible for murders, aggravated assaults with deadly weapons, and armed robberies.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna, who was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorneys. Fulton County prosecutors in May obtained the sprawling 88-page indictment that said members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang committed violent crimes to collect money for the gang, promote its reputation and grow its power and territory. Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared in court Wednesday and entered what is called an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in the statement.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Former DeKalb tax supervisor indicted on wire fraud following federal case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Dekalb County tax supervisor was indicted on wire fraud charges while waiting to serve time for other crimes relating to bribery and blackmail. Gerald D. Harris was indicted after a federal grand jury charged him with three counts of wire fraud. The charges were brought against Harris after he agreed to help register a stolen vehicle, according to the US Department of Justice.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

