Last-minute Christmas gifts 2022 — best gift ideas that will arrive on time

Christmas Eve is right around the corner. If you're still shopping for last minute Christmas gifts — this is the week to make your purchases. Inclement weather, unexpected stock shortages, and random shipping delays could wreak havoc on your holiday plans.

So we're taking the stress out of your last-minute Christmas gift shopping with the best Christmas deals you can get right now. That includes deals on tablets, smart speakers, iPads, coffee machines, and everything in between. Just keep an eye on those Christmas shipping deadlines because December 25 will be here before you know it.

Last-minute gift ideas

Last-minute Christmas gifts

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $44 @ Best Buy

If you're after a basic, digital air fryer at a low price, this is a fantastic deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it even comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and one of the lowest prices we've seen. View Deal

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Now is a great time to grab the iLife V3s Pro as it's $60 off at Amazon right now. As one of our favorite, budget robot vacuums, this offers impressive pick-up performance to tackle carpets, tile and hard floors. With a decent runtime of 90-100 minutes, the iLife V3 also comes with a tangle-free pet hair care suction, which is handy for pet owners. In our iLife V3s Pro review , we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. If you’re after an affordable robot vacuum, this deal is not one to be missed. View Deal

Nespresso sale: deals from $126 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $126. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is on sale for $149 (was $199). We named it the best Nespresso machine you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. View Deal

Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a real space-saver, and now you can get it for just $149 from Best Buy. With interchangeable pitchers, it acts as a blender, food processor and smoothie maker in one. The controls couldn’t be easier to use, with three speeds to choose from, which also recommend the settings for dough, blending and crushing. Dishwasher-safe accessories make it really easy to clean up after as well.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Dyson is a good brand to invest in. And right now you can get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for just $449. This is one of the latest models in Dyson’s range of cordless vacuums; it stands out for featuring a laser on the head to help detect hidden dust on hard floors. And despite its cordless design, it still manages to provide a powerful pickup. View Deal

TVs

Amazon Fire TV + free Echo Dot: from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of our favorite deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart manually and use coupon "FREEDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $79. The promo ends December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Best Buy offers the same deal with slightly more Fire TV options. View Deal

Hisense 40" 1080p LCD TV: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget smart TV, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the 40-inch Hisense Vidaa on sale. We normally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV, but this is as inexpensive as they get. It features built-in Alexa, DTS Virtual:X, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 50-inch Samsung is worth a look. The TV offers HDR10+ support and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2 support. Powering the TV is Samsung's Tizen platform, which gives you access to all the streaming apps you could want. View Deal

TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $429 @ Woot

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (was $997); 50-inch costs $869 (was $1,299); 55-inch costs $1,099 (was $1,499); 75-inch costs $2,099 (was $2,999); and the 85-inch costs $2,997 (was $4,297). View Deal

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. Amazon offers the same price , although at times they sell the TV via a third party retailer. View Deal

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option. View Deal

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express is a streaming device with sharp resolution and rich colors. It loads fast and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too. Note that it streams at 1080p only (there is no 4K support). View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $26. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This deal knocks the price of one of our favorite streaming devices. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance. View Deal

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Stream in vivid, sharp high-definition 4K and listen to four internal speakers that fill the room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio. Control both your television and volume with one remote. View Deal

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $104 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. View Deal

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review , we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the Fire HD 8 tablet for $54, which is 45% off its usual price. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. View Deal

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review , we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table. If you don't see this price, try different colors. B&H Photo offers the same price . View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. By comparison, Amazon has it for $569 . View Deal

Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $569 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover costs extra. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Tab range the S8 features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12Mp front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $739 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus offers all the same great features as it's standard sibling, but adds a bigger and more vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $34 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. View Deal

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review , we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100. View Deal